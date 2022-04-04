Music Canada returns as presenting sponsor of the Humanitarian Award, and Album of the Year Award at the JUNOS

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Music Canada is excited to return as the presenting sponsor of the Humanitarian Award, and the Album of the Year Award, at The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast. JUNO Week celebrations begin May 9th and will culminate with Canada's Biggest Night in Music on Sunday, May 15 with The 51st annual JUNO Awards, hosted by Simu Liu. The first in-person JUNO Awards since 2019, this year's event will make history as it broadcasts and streams for the first time from an outdoor venue at Budweiser Stage, with performances from highly anticipated acts including Arkells, Avril Lavigne, Charlotte Cardin, and Mustafa.

"Music Canada is thrilled to celebrate Canadian music with our friends and partners in the music community," said Patrick Rogers, CEO of Music Canada. "We're proud to work alongside Canada's major labels, with CARAS, and those in the industry who are driving innovation and finding ways to introduce artists and their music to a new generation of fans at home and across the world."

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced that acclaimed Inuk singer-songwriter, and three-time JUNO Award winner, Susan Aglukark , will be recognized with the 2022 Humanitarian Award. Celebrated for her unique blend of Inuit folk, country and pop music, Aglukark will be honoured for her long-standing dedication to improving the lives of children and youth in Northern Indigenous communities.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes philanthropic achievements from Canadian artists and industry pioneers who have created a lasting impact on social welfare globally. Presented annually, previous recipients include Bryan Adams, Neil Young, Sarah McLachlan, and the Tragically Hip.

"It is an honour to receive this award, and a privilege to have had the opportunity to help create safe spaces for Northern Inuit and Indigenous youth to explore their own potential and forge cultural connections through Indigenous-led programs," said Aglukark. "I am proud of the work our team at the Arctic Rose Foundation has achieved so far, and look forward to expanding our footprint across the North to bring more culturally-grounded, adaptable programming to young people and help engage, support and inspire them in all aspects of their lives."

"Susan's dedication to the North and to creating safe spaces for children and youth in Northern Indigenous communities is inspiring," said Patrick Rogers. "The Humanitarian Award has recognized Canadian artists, and titans of the industry who have gone above and beyond to create positive change for their communities, and whose impact can be felt around the world. We're honoured to include Susan as a recipient , and to commemorate her outstanding achievements at this year's JUNOS."

The Album of the Year Award will also be presented at The JUNO Awards Broadcast. This year's nominees are:

Phoenix , Charlotte Cardin

, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, JP Saxe

Justice, Justin Bieber

Wonder, Shawn Mendes

TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD, Tate McRae

"People are enjoying more music than ever before, and connecting with artists in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago. Being able to recognize and celebrate Canadian talent at the JUNOS with the Album of the Year Award is important to the continued success and growth of our music ecosystem," continued Rogers. "Success at home can also translate to success on the international stage, which contributes economically, socially and culturally to communities across the country – generating opportunity for everyone."

The 51st annual JUNO Awards hosted by Simu Liu, will make history on Sunday, May 15 as it broadcasts and streams for the first time from an outdoor venue at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.

Tickets for The 2022 JUNO Awards start at $39.95 plus fees and taxes and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos.

