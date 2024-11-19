SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Murf AI, the award-winning AI audio platform, today announced the launch of MultiNative, a groundbreaking capability that allows its voice library to seamlessly switch between multiple languages within or across sentences.

Murf AI launches MultiNative, text-to-speech voices that can seamlessly switch between any language; completes brand revamp on 4-year anniversary

"When we launched our most advanced model, Speech Gen 2, we promised to provide greater control and the ability to make AI voices feel more natural. MultiNative is a giant leap forward." said Ankur Edkie, Co-Founder & CEO of Murf AI. "The blending of languages has become a natural part of conversations, and MultiNative embodies this linguistic fluidity, mirroring real-world speech patterns."

"Imagine having the power to choose how an American voice says a French word – do you want them to sound American or do you want them to sound French? With Murf, those possibilities are now endless. By empowering a single voice to effortlessly navigate multiple languages, we're enabling businesses to maintain brand and voice consistency in their global communications." added Edkie.

In addition to this groundbreaking feature, Murf AI has also completed a full brand revamp on its 4-year anniversary with a fresh new look that captures the essence of transformation.

As part of this transformation, the company has introduced a whole suite of new products including Murf Dub, which allows enterprises to dub content in 10+ languages and a Microsoft PowerPoint plugin that lets customers directly add narrations to their slides.

"Murf is committed to building a world where high-quality audio content can keep up with the needs of fast-growing businesses, and this rebranding comes from years of working closely with our enterprise customers, understanding what they need and moving in that direction together." said Sneha Roy, Co-Founder and COO of Murf AI.

Find out more about MultiNative here .

For more information about Murf AI and its capabilities, check out https://murf.ai/ .

About Murf AI

Murf AI empowers creative teams to evolve into dynamic content powerhouses by harnessing the power of Generative AI. Murf's platform enables users to craft studio-quality voice overs and dubs effortlessly, without the need for sophisticated recording equipment. Murf Studio offers 200+ voices in over 20 languages and a host of advanced customization features, providing users with unparalleled creative possibilities. Murf AI is one of the fastest-growing AI companies, with a global reach spanning 180+ countries, 300+ Forbes 2000 companies as clients, and 6 million users. Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Products globally at the

'G2 Best Software Awards 2024' and a consistent Leader and Momentum Leader on G2 for the last three years consecutively, Murf continues to lead the way in AI voice technology.

