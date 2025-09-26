MUNIPAAS CORPORATION places No, 247 on The Globe and Mail's seventh annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

KING CITY, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - MuniPaaS is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 247 on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. MuniPaaS Corporation earned its spot with three-year growth of 127%.

"This recognition is proof that our steady and focused growth strategy in the municipal technology space is working," says Anesh Mistry, Managing Director of MuniPaaS. "Our team has built a trusted reputation for delivering modern Salesforce-powered solutions that enable municipalities to better serve their residents. Being named among Canada's Top Growing Companies highlights not only our commercial success but also the real impact we're making in the communities where we work."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About MuniPaaS

Founded in King City, Ontario, MuniPaaS Corporation is a Salesforce consulting and implementation firm dedicated to helping municipalities modernize citizen engagement and service delivery. With deep expertise in public sector solutions, MuniPaaS has successfully implemented 311 Service Management, permitting, licensing, waste management, and resident portal solutions for municipalities across Canada. The company's mission is to build strong and resilient digital foundations that allow cities and regions to scale services efficiently, meet compliance standards, and improve outcomes for both staff and residents.

Website: https://munipaas.com

