Municipal CUPE local welcomes new members

VERNON, BC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 626, representing Vernon municipal workers, welcomes 13 new members from the Village of Lumby. The inside workers at Lumby City Hall and early childhood educators from White Valley and Cherryville community centres joined CUPE following a Labour Relations Board vote conducted last week.

"We're excited to have these workers join our local," said Acting President Bryce De Dood. "Being represented by a union is great for people's quality of life."

De Dood noted that CUPE 626 will bring their experience and knowledge of unionized environments as they work with their newest members to negotiate their first collective agreement.

"These new members are a good fit with CUPE Local 626," said De Dood. "We are really looking forward to working with them."

CUPE 626 represents more than 350 workers who provide public services at the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, RDNO Water Supply, the Vernon Golf and Country Club, and the Village of Lumby. The 13 workers were certified as CUPE members in a Labour Board vote conducted on June 26, with a large majority of them voting to join CUPE.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Bryce De Dood, Acting President CUPE 626: 250-545-0446; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

