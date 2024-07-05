Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Completion of Reorganization of World Financial Split Corp., Including Name Change to Premium Global Income Split Corp.

TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: PGIC) (TSX: PGIC.PR.A) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., the manager of Premium Global Income Split Corp., formerly World Financial Split Corp. (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce that the reorganization of the Fund has been completed, which included a change to the Fund's name, ticker symbols, investment objectives and strategies of the Fund and amendments to the articles of the Fund (the "Reorganization").

As a result of the Reorganization, there are 446,654 Class A Shares and 446,654 Preferred Shares of the Fund issued and outstanding following the consolidation of the Class A Shares and the exchange of Preferred Shares into Class A Shares and a lesser number of Preferred Shares.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying and may receive less than current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of the Fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1-800-725-7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com; John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., 121 King Street West Suite 2600, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9 416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172, www.mulvihill.com [email protected]