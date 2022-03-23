MULVIHILL CANADIAN BANK ENHANCED YIELD ETF DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CBNK) Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on March 31, 2022 to unitholders of record on March 30, 2022.

