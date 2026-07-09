Multi-Award-Winning Wine Journalist Liz Palmer Named Judge for the 2026 Canadian Marketing Association Awards

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Multi-award-winning wine journalist, author, global marketing strategist, and internationally recognized wine tourism strategist Liz Palmer has been named a judge for the 2026 Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) Awards, one of Canada's most prestigious programs celebrating excellence in Canada's marketing profession.

Uniquely positioned at the intersection of wine tourism, destination branding, and heritage preservation, Palmer has built an international reputation that extends well beyond journalism. As a UN Tourism keynote speaker, international wine judge, and destination branding expert, she is widely recognized for advancing innovation in wine tourism and helping destinations strengthen their global identities through authentic visitor experiences.

Palmer will serve as a judge in the Brand Building discipline, evaluating entries that demonstrate exceptional strategic thinking, creativity, execution, and measurable business results. The Brand Building category recognizes campaigns that have successfully strengthened brand equity, built meaningful consumer relationships, and delivered outstanding marketplace results.

"I am honoured to once again serve as a judge for the Canadian Marketing Association Awards," said Palmer. "Canada's marketing industry continues to set a high standard for creativity, innovation, and strategic excellence. I look forward to recognizing the outstanding work that is shaping the future of brand building across the country."

Palmer's appointment reflects the growing importance of strategic brand building across industries and recognizes the value of international expertise in evaluating Canada's most innovative marketing campaigns.

Palmer brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in marketing, branding, media, and communications to the judging panel. Her international career spans corporate marketing, destination branding, digital strategy, luxury brand development, and global media. Recognized as one of the world's leading wine journalists and wine tourism strategists, she brings a distinctive perspective on storytelling, consumer engagement, brand positioning, and destination marketing.

Throughout her career, Palmer has advised organizations on brand strategy, destination marketing, digital communications, and wine tourism development while contributing to leading international publications and speaking at conferences around the world.

About Liz Palmer

Liz Palmer is a multi-award-winning wine journalist, author, international wine judge, and recognized authority on global wine tourism. Her work explores the intersection of viticulture, destination development, cultural heritage, and sustainable tourism, with a particular focus on how wine regions leverage authentic experiences to drive economic growth and international visibility.

Palmer serves as Vice President of the Fédération Internationale des Journalistes et Écrivains des Vins et Spiritueux (FIJEV) and is a Dame Chevalier of the Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne. She has delivered keynote addresses at major international forums, including the UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism, and serves as a judge for leading industry awards, including World's Best Vineyards. Her contributions to the field have earned numerous distinctions, including the 2025 Iter Vitis–Council of Europe Award for Communication, recognizing her leadership in promoting wine heritage and wine tourism.

Widely regarded as one of the world's leading journalists specializing in wine tourism, Palmer reports on emerging and established wine destinations across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. Through her journalism, keynote presentations, judging appointments, and strategic advisory work, she continues to influence international conversations on wine tourism, destination branding, and experiential travel.

About the Canadian Marketing Association Awards

The Canadian Marketing Association Awards are Canada's premier marketing awards program, recognizing excellence in marketing strategy, creativity, innovation, and business performance. Presented annually by the Canadian Marketing Association, the awards celebrate outstanding campaigns and marketing professionals across multiple disciplines, showcasing the work that is helping shape the future of Canada's marketing industry. Winners represent the highest standards of excellence in Canadian marketing and set benchmarks for best practices across the profession.

Website: www.liz-palmer.com

SOURCE Liz Palmer Media Group Inc.

Media Contact: Liz Palmer, Email: [email protected]