Mullen Group Ltd. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

OKOTOKS, AB, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's largest logistics providers today reported its financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2023, with comparisons to the same period last year. Full details of our results may be found within our Second Quarter Interim Report, which is available on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on our website at www.mullen-group.com.

"This was another very good quarter for our organization, especially taking the slowing economy and changing consumer spending patterns into consideration, generating quarterly revenues of nearly a half a billion dollars. As the economic landscape changes, one of the competitive advantages we have is a large and diversified portfolio of logistics companies that provide service to a wide range of verticals in the North American economy. Equally important to this diversified service offering, is our commitment to the independently managed Business Unit model. Our leaders, in fact all of our people, understood the changes occurring in the market and adjusted accordingly, ensuring we captured market share but at the same time - maintained margin. I could not be more pleased," commented Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chair and Senior Executive Officer.

"Thus far in 2023, we have exceeded even our own projections. And while there are valid reasons to believe that the economy will continue to defy the recession prognosticators, we remain on alert. The high interest rate policy, adopted by central bank officials, does have the potential to really negatively impact the consumer pocketbook. Under this scenario economic growth would stagnate, or even decline, leading to very competitive markets, which is the exact opposite of 2022. But thus far we see no evidence that a downturn is imminent. As such we remain on target to meet our 2023 Business Plan and Budget," added Mr. Mullen.

Financial Highlights

(unaudited) ($ millions, except per share amounts) Three month periods ended June 30

Six month periods ended June 30 2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 Change

$ $ %

$ $ % Revenue 494.3 521.5 (5.2)

992.1 978.4 1.4















Operating income before depreciation and

amortization 83.4 93.9 (11.2)

160.4 154.2 4.0 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (1.7) 1.2 (241.7)

(3.2) 4.5 (171.1) Decrease (increase) in fair value of investments (0.1) 0.1 (200.0)

0.2 (0.1) (300.0) Net income 36.5 42.7 (14.5)

68.2 59.1 15.4 Net Income - adjusted1 34.7 44.1 (21.3)

66.0 63.6 3.8 Earnings per share - basic 0.41 0.46 (10.9)

0.75 0.63 19.0 Earnings per share - diluted 0.39 0.43 (9.3)

0.71 0.61 16.4 Earnings per share - adjusted1 0.38 0.47 (19.1)

0.72 0.68 5.9 Net cash from operating activities 88.0 48.8 80.3

122.2 66.8 82.9 Net cash from operating activities per share 0.97 0.52 86.5

1.34 0.71 88.7 Cash dividends declared per Common Share 0.18 0.17 5.9

0.36 0.32 12.5 1 Refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Key highlights for Second Quarter

Second quarter revenue of $494.3 million , down 5.2 percent due to softer demand for freight and logistics services along with a more normalized pricing environment in 2023 compared to the prior year.

, down 5.2 percent due to softer demand for freight and logistics services along with a more normalized pricing environment in 2023 compared to the prior year. Operating income before depreciation and amortization (" OIBDA ") of $83.4 million , down 11.2 percent, primarily due to a decrease in the LTL segment.

") of , down 11.2 percent, primarily due to a decrease in the LTL segment. Net income of $36.5 million , down 14.5 percent and earnings per share down 10.9 percent to $0.41 .

, down 14.5 percent and earnings per share down 10.9 percent to . Repurchased and cancelled 2,079,640 Common Shares for $31.5 million representing an average price of $15.11 .

representing an average price of . Return on equity improved to 15.4 percent.

Second Quarter Commentary

(unaudited) ($ millions) Three month periods ended June 30 2023 2022 Change

$ $ % Revenue





Less-Than-Truckload 193.4 210.7 (8.2) Logistics & Warehousing 142.9 156.7 (8.8) Specialized & Industrial Services 107.3 100.5 6.8 U.S. & International Logistics 50.8 57.2 (11.2) Corporate and intersegment eliminations (0.1) (3.6) (97.2) Total Revenue 494.3 521.5 (5.2) Operating income before depreciation and amortization





Less-Than-Truckload 34.5 42.4 (18.6) Logistics & Warehousing 30.0 30.5 (1.6) Specialized & Industrial Services 20.6 20.5 0.5 U.S. & International Logistics 0.9 2.2 (59.1) Corporate (2.6) (1.7) 52.9 Total Operating income before depreciation and amortization 83.4 93.9 (11.2)

Revenue: Second quarter consolidated revenues decreased by $27.2 million, or 5.2 percent, to $494.3 million.

LTL segment down $17.3 million , or 8.2 percent, to $193.4 million - revenue declined by $17.3 million due to a $13.5 million decrease in fuel surcharge revenue and from a $13.2 million reduction in revenue resulting from lower freight volumes, particularly in eastern Canada along with a more normalized pricing environment in 2023 compared to last year. These decreases were somewhat offset by $9.4 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions.

, or 8.2 percent, to - revenue declined by due to a decrease in fuel surcharge revenue and from a reduction in revenue resulting from lower freight volumes, particularly in eastern along with a more normalized pricing environment in 2023 compared to last year. These decreases were somewhat offset by of incremental revenue from acquisitions. L&W segment down $13.8 million , or 8.8 percent, to $142.9 million - revenue was down by $13.8 million due to the continuation of the inventory rebalancing cycle and softer freight demand as consumers shift their spend towards leisure and travel versus buying goods. Other factors contributing to the decrease in revenue were a $5.0 million decline in fuel surcharge revenue and from a $2.1 million decrease in revenue resulting from the sale of our hydrovac assets and business in the fourth quarter of 2022.

, or 8.8 percent, to - revenue was down by due to the continuation of the inventory rebalancing cycle and softer freight demand as consumers shift their spend towards leisure and travel versus buying goods. Other factors contributing to the decrease in revenue were a decline in fuel surcharge revenue and from a decrease in revenue resulting from the sale of our hydrovac assets and business in the fourth quarter of 2022. S&I segment up $6.8 million , or 6.8 percent, to $107.3 million - revenue increased by $6.8 million on $13.3 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions being somewhat offset by lower revenue from our Business Units involved in the transportation of fluids and servicing of wells as demand for their services declined due to extreme wildfires curtailing activity levels and from the timing of certain maintenance and turnaround work. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased by $2.3 million while the sale of our hydrovac assets and business in the fourth quarter of 2022 accounted for a $1.5 million reduction in revenue.

, or 6.8 percent, to - revenue increased by on of incremental revenue from acquisitions being somewhat offset by lower revenue from our Business Units involved in the transportation of fluids and servicing of wells as demand for their services declined due to extreme wildfires curtailing activity levels and from the timing of certain maintenance and turnaround work. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased by while the sale of our hydrovac assets and business in the fourth quarter of 2022 accounted for a reduction in revenue. US 3PL segment down $6.4 million to $50.8 million - revenue decreased by $6.4 million due to lower freight demand for full truckload shipments, which resulted from the impact of higher interest rates on economic growth in the U.S. market.

OIBDA: OIBDA decreased by $10.5 million, or 11.2 percent, to $83.4 million while operating margin1 decreased slightly by 1.1 percent to 16.9 percent.

LTL segment down $7.9 million , or 18.6 percent, to $34.5 million - OIBDA declined by $7.9 million due to a more normalized pricing environment in 2023 and from lower freight volumes, predominately in eastern Canada . Operating margin 1 decreased by 2.3 percent to 17.8 percent as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower margins experienced by the acquisition of B. & R. Eckel's Transport Ltd. and higher selling & administrative (" S&A ") expenses as a percentage of revenue, which resulted from lower segment revenue and the fixed nature of S&A expenses.

, or 18.6 percent, to - OIBDA declined by due to a more normalized pricing environment in 2023 and from lower freight volumes, predominately in eastern . Operating margin decreased by 2.3 percent to 17.8 percent as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower margins experienced by the acquisition of B. & R. Eckel's Transport Ltd. and higher selling & administrative (" ") expenses as a percentage of revenue, which resulted from lower segment revenue and the fixed nature of S&A expenses. L&W segment down $0.5 million , or 1.6 percent, to $30.0 million - OIBDA declined slightly due to lower freight volumes, which resulted from the impact of the freight recession. Operating margin 1 improved by 1.5 percent to 21.0 percent due to lower direct operating expenses as a percentage of segment revenue resulting from the strong results at Kleysen Group Ltd. and our ability to use owner operators and subcontractors more efficiently.

, or 1.6 percent, to - OIBDA declined slightly due to lower freight volumes, which resulted from the impact of the freight recession. Operating margin improved by 1.5 percent to 21.0 percent due to lower direct operating expenses as a percentage of segment revenue resulting from the strong results at Kleysen Group Ltd. and our ability to use owner operators and subcontractors more efficiently. S&I segment up $0.1 million to $20.6 million - OIBDA increased slightly as acquisitions added $2.8 million of incremental OIBDA. This increase was somewhat offset by lower OIBDA resulting from the sale of the Corporation's hydrovac assets and business in the fourth quarter of 2022 and from lower OIBDA generated at Smook Contractors Ltd. due to certain one-time maintenance and project costs. Operating margin 1 decreased by 1.2 percent to 19.2 percent as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher S&A costs as a percentage of segment revenue.

to - OIBDA increased slightly as acquisitions added of incremental OIBDA. This increase was somewhat offset by lower OIBDA resulting from the sale of the Corporation's hydrovac assets and business in the fourth quarter of 2022 and from lower OIBDA generated at Smook Contractors Ltd. due to certain one-time maintenance and project costs. Operating margin decreased by 1.2 percent to 19.2 percent as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher S&A costs as a percentage of segment revenue. US 3PL segment down $1.3 million to $0.9 million - OIBDA declined primarily due to the combination of lower segment revenue and higher S&A costs that resulted from higher wages from adding support staff to continue the development of our proprietary software known as SilverExpress™, the negative impacts of foreign exchange and from higher inflationary costs. Operating margin1 decreased by 2.0 percent to 1.8 percent due to the combination of lower segment revenue and higher S&A costs. Operating margin1 as a percentage of net revenue1 was 18.8 percent as compared to 43.1 percent in 2022.

Net income: Net income decreased by $6.2 million, or 14.5 percent to $36.5 million, or $0.41 per Common Share due to:

A $10.5 million decrease in OIBDA, a $2.7 million decrease in earnings from equity investments, a $1.3 million increase in depreciation of right-of-use assets, a $0.7 million increase in finance costs and a $0.6 million increase in depreciation of property, plant and equipment.

decrease in OIBDA, a decrease in earnings from equity investments, a increase in depreciation of right-of-use assets, a increase in finance costs and a increase in depreciation of property, plant and equipment. These decreases to net income were somewhat offset by a $3.3 million decrease in income tax expense, a $2.9 million positive variance in net foreign exchange, a $2.2 million increase in gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, a $1.0 million decrease in amortization of intangible assets and a $0.2 million change in the fair value of investments.

Financial Position

The following summarizes our financial position as at June 30, 2023, along with some key changes that occurred during the second quarter:

Repurchased and cancelled 2,079,640 Common Shares for $31.5 million representing an average price of $15.11 .

representing an average price of . Working capital of $71.7 million including $115.7 million of amounts drawn on our $250.0 million of bank credit facilities.

including of amounts drawn on our of bank credit facilities. Total net debt 1 ( $656.6 million ) to operating cash flow ( $337.6 million ) of 1.95:1 as defined per our Private Placement Debt agreement (threshold of 3.50:1).

( ) to operating cash flow ( ) of 1.95:1 as defined per our Private Placement Debt agreement (threshold of 3.50:1). Private Placement Debt of $473.8 million (average fixed rate of 3.93 percent per annum) with principal repayments (net of Cross-Currency Swaps) of $217.2 million and $207.9 million due in October 2024 and October 2026 , respectively.

(average fixed rate of 3.93 percent per annum) with principal repayments (net of Cross-Currency Swaps) of and due in and , respectively. Book value of Derivative Financial Instruments down $5.0 million to $42.7 million , which swaps our $229.0 million of U.S. dollar debt at an average foreign exchange rate of $1.1096 .

to , which swaps our of U.S. dollar debt at an average foreign exchange rate of . Net book value of property, plant and equipment of $1.0 billion , which includes $643.2 million of carrying costs of owned real property.

1 Refer to the sections entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Other Financial Measures".

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Mullen Group reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Mullen Group reports on certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which do not have a standard meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management uses these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in its evaluation of performance and believes these are useful supplementary measures. We provide shareholders and potential investors with certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate our ability to fund our operations and provide information regarding liquidity. Specifically, net income - adjusted, earnings per share - adjusted, and net revenue are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. For the reader's reference, the definition, calculation and reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures are provided in this section. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are cautioned that these indicators should not replace the forgoing IFRS terms: net income, earnings per share, and revenue.

Net Income – Adjusted and Earnings per Share – Adjusted

The following table illustrates net income and basic earnings per share before considering the impact of the net foreign exchange gains or losses, the change in fair value of investments and the loss on fair value of equity investment. Management adjusts net income and earnings per share by excluding these specific factors to more clearly reflect earnings from an operating perspective.

(unaudited) ($ millions, except share and per share amounts) Three month periods ended

June 30

Six month periods ended

June 30

2023

2022



2023

2022 Income before income taxes $ 48.0 $ 57.5

$ 90.4 $ 80.4 Add (deduct):



















Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1.7)

1.2



(3.2)

4.5

Change in fair value of investments

(0.1)

0.1



0.2

(0.1)

Loss on fair value of equity investment

—

—



0.6

— Income before income taxes – adjusted

46.2

58.8



88.0

84.8 Income tax rate

25 %

25 %



25 %

25 % Computed expected income tax expense

11.5

14.7



22.0

21.2 Net income – adjusted

34.7

44.1



66.0

63.6 Weighted average number of Common Shares

outstanding – basic

89,975,202

93,409,899



91,305,117

93,795,248 Earnings per share – adjusted $ 0.38 $ 0.47

$ 0.72 $ 0.68

Net Revenue

Net revenue is calculated by subtracting direct operating expenses (primarily comprised of expenses associated with the use of Contractors) from revenue. Management calculates and measures net revenue within the US 3PL segment as it provides an important measurement in evaluating our financial performance as well as our ability to generate an appropriate return in the 3PL market.

(unaudited) ($ millions) Three month periods ended June 30

Six month periods ended

June 30

2023

2022



2023

2022 Revenue $ 50.8 $ 57.2

$ 101.8 $ 114.5 Direct operating expenses

46.0

52.1



92.2

104.7 Net Revenue $ 4.8 $ 5.1

$ 9.6 $ 9.8

Other Financial Measures

Other financial measures consist of supplementary financial measures and capital management measures.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of a company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios. The Corporation has disclosed the following supplementary financial measure.

Operating Margin

Operating margin is a supplementary financial measure and is defined as OIBDA divided by revenue. Management relies on operating margin as a measurement since it provides an indication of our ability to generate an appropriate return as compared to the associated risk and the amount of assets employed within our principal business activities.

(unaudited) ($ millions)



Three month periods ended

June 30

Six month periods ended

June 30

2023

2022



2023

2022 OIBDA



$ 83.4 $ 93.9

$ 160.4 $ 154.2 Revenue



$ 494.3 $ 521.5

$ 992.1 $ 978.4 Operating margin





16.9 %

18.0 %



16.2 %

15.8 %

Capital Management Measures

Capital management measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are intended to enable users to evaluate a company's objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity's capital, (b) are not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are disclosed in the notes of the financial statements of the company, and (d) are not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company. The Corporation has disclosed the following capital management measure.

Total Net Debt

The term "total net debt" means all debt excluding the Debentures but includes the Private Placement Debt, lease liabilities, the Credit Facilities and letters of credit less any unrealized gain on Cross-Currency Swaps plus any unrealized loss on Cross-Currency Swaps, as disclosed within Derivatives on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. Total net debt is defined within our Private Placement Debt agreement and is used to calculate our total net debt to operating cash flow covenant. Management calculates and discloses total net debt to provide users of this News Release with an understanding of how our debt covenant is calculated.

(unaudited) ($ millions)

June 30, 2023 Private Placement Debt $



473.8 Lease liabilities (including the current portion)





104.8 Bank indebtedness





115.7 Letters of credit





4.0 Long-term debt (including the current portion)





1.0 Total debt





699.3 Less: unrealized gain on Cross-Currency Swaps





(42.7) Add: unrealized loss on Cross-Currency Swaps





— Total net debt $



656.6

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

Mullen Group may make statements in this news release that reflect its current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to it and contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the overall economy and the oil and natural gas business. These forward-looking statements relate to future events and Mullen Group's future performance.

