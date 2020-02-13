Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Environmental, Social and Governance Report

OKOTOKS, AB, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation"), one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, highlighting the Corporation's 2019 performance in several key areas relevant to the long-term sustainability of its business, and demonstrating its ongoing commitment to transparency.

While we have reported selected ESG data in the past, this is the first time our performance has been consolidated and presented in a cohesive report. Mullen Group intends on publishing a full-length sustainability report on a biennial basis and in interim years will provide an update of select ESG performance metrics within our Management's Discussion and Analysis.

The ESG Report can be found on our website at www.mullen-group.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the oil and natural gas business and the overall economy. Mullen Group believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, but results may be affected by a variety of variables. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Mullen Group disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable Canadian securities laws. Mullen Group relies on litigation protection for "forward-looking" statements.

