Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Senior Officers

OKOTOKS, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today the results of the vote on election of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on May 7, 2024.

The vote was conducted by ballot and the detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Christine McGinley 54,470,697 94.33 % 3,277,104 5.67 % Stephen H. Lockwood 53,789,058 93.14 % 3,958,743 6.86 % Laura Hartwell 54,901,898 95.07 % 2,845,903 4.93 % Murray K. Mullen 51,892,097 89.86 % 5,855,704 10.14 % Sonia Tibbatts 52,781,960 91.40 % 4,965,841 8.60 % Jamil Murji 54,478,106 94.34 % 3,269,695 5.66 % Richard Whitley 54,475,600 94.33 % 3,272,201 5.67 % Benoit Durand 54,478,976 94.34 % 3,268,825 5.66 %

Mullen Group is also pleased to announce the appointment of the senior executive officers for the 2024 year:

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer

Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

