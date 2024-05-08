Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Senior Officers

OKOTOKS, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today the results of the vote on election of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on May 7, 2024.

The vote was conducted by ballot and the detailed results are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Christine McGinley

54,470,697

94.33 %

3,277,104

5.67 %

Stephen H. Lockwood

53,789,058

93.14 %

3,958,743

6.86 %

Laura Hartwell

54,901,898

95.07 %

2,845,903

4.93 %

Murray K. Mullen

51,892,097

89.86 %

5,855,704

10.14 %

Sonia Tibbatts

52,781,960

91.40 %

4,965,841

8.60 %

Jamil Murji

54,478,106

94.34 %

3,269,695

5.66 %

Richard Whitley

54,475,600

94.33 %

3,272,201

5.67 %

Benoit Durand

54,478,976

94.34 %

3,268,825

5.66 %

Mullen Group is also pleased to announce the appointment of the senior executive officers for the 2024 year:

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

