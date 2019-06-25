Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of 5.75% Convertible Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

OKOTOKS, AB, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX:MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that, in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") granted to the Underwriters (as defined below), it issued an additional $15,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due November 30, 2026, with interest payable semi-annually on the last day of November and May, commencing on November 30, 2019 ("Debentures").

The Company granted the Over-Allotment Option to a syndicate of underwriters consisting of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc., as co-lead underwriters, and including TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Peters & Co. Limited in connection with Mullen Group's recent offering, on a "bought deal" basis, of $110,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures, which closed on June 21, 2019 (the "Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the Over-Allotment Option, was $125,000,000.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a corporation that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

