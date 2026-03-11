MUJI Opens its Newest Canadian Store in British Columbia

Marks its fourth location in the province, featuring a marketplace design concept to provide a simple, one-stop-shopping experience

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Japanese retailer MUJI, will open a new Canadian store location in Delta, British Columbia, growing its retail footprint in the province and across Canada. Located in the Tsawwassen neighbourhood, the store will carry MUJI Canada's full range of products, from kitchen and home goods to apparel basics and travel items, providing customers with its signature, minimalist everyday essentials.

MUJI Tsawwassen Store Front (CNW Group/MUJI Canada)

The new store opens at Tsawwassen Mills, a major shopping destination on Tsawwassen First Nation land and in the heart of the community, joining a premium lineup of retail partners. MUJI's 10,802-square-foot retail space features a marketplace layout designed for easy navigation and a seamless shopping experience.

"Expanding our presence in British Columbia has been a strategic priority for us driven by strong customer demand and a desire to be closer to the communities we serve," said Richard Rappaport, President MUJI Canada. "Opening at Tsawwassen allows us to engage more closely with Canadian customers and local partners while delivering a MUJI experience that feels thoughtfully rooted in the community."

This is MUJI's first store opening in British Columbia since 2020, with other current locations in Burnaby, Richmond, and Vancouver. It also closely follows MUJI's arrival at The Well in Toronto last fall. Like all of its locations, MUJI is deeply committed to connecting to the communities it serves through local initiatives and partnerships, and it looks forward to doing so in Tsawwassen, paying special attention and respect to the First Nation land on which it resides.

MUJI Tsawwassen Store Details

Address: 5000 Canoe Pass Way Unit 505, Tsawwassen, BC, V4M 0B3

Opening: Saturday, March 21, at 11AM

Store Hours: Sunday – Wednesday, 10AM – 7PM Thursday – Saturday, 10AM – 9PM



About MUJI

Established in Japan in 1980, MUJI is a global retailer of high-quality, simple products across categories – from homewares to fashion to wellness and more – that provide satisfying, expertly-designed solutions for everyday needs. It has steadily grown as the go-to brand for millions of loyal customers in 30+ countries and 7,000+ products. MUJI's full name, Mujirushi Ryohin, loosely translates to "No-Brand, Quality Goods", underscoring its enduring commitment to modesty, affordability, and quality.

For more information about MUJI Canada, visit muji.ca.

SOURCE MUJI Canada

Media Contact: [email protected]