MUFG strengthens trade finance workflows in the Americas by integrating Komgo's Konsole APIs

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- MUFG, a leading financial institution supporting trade finance in the United States and across the Americas, has integrated Konsole as a digital multibank channel, connected directly to its back-office systems within MUFG Bank, Ltd., operating through its New York branch. The integration supports the digitalisation of trade finance workflows and the standardisation of processes across its North America operations.

As trade flows grow in scale and complexity, corporate clients increasingly rely on digital solutions to simplify execution while maintaining high standards of security, efficiency and flexibility.

To address this need and better serve clients operating in multibank environments, MUFG has enhanced its digital trade finance offering by connecting to Konsole, one of the largest corporate trade finance networks--reducing manual processes, improving efficiency, and strengthening operational control across LC workflows.

"Completing our Konsole integration expands the digital channels available to our trade finance clients and reflects our deliberate approach to modernizing trade workflows in ways that enhance security, efficiency, and client experience. Clients gain real-time LC status updates and document access as soon as transactions are completed, faster processing through structured digital submission, and centralised documentation to strengthen audit trails and compliance."

-- Marcie Weiss, Managing Director, Head of Working Capital & Trade Finance and Head of Commodity Finance, Global Corporate & Investment Banking Americas, MUFG

A multichannel digital approach to trade finance

Within its U.S. trade finance operations, MUFG provides corporate clients witha multichannel digital strategy depending on their workflow and needs to submit LC instruction requests via: Trade Manager Portal, SWIFT for Corporates, GTK and Konsole. This flexibility allows clients to use their preferred channel of communication.

Konsole integration: driving standardisation and efficiency

The integration of Konsole provides MUFG clients with a secure, standardised multibank pathway for managing LC instructions digitally. Konsole improves data quality and helps consolidate workflows across client channels, providing a solid foundation for future digitalisation.

About Komgo

Komgo is a global fintech that digitalizes and automates trade finance operations for corporates and financial institutions. Through its network and SaaS applications, Komgo improves connectivity across the trade ecosystem and digitalizes the management of all trade finance instruments, such as bank guarantees, SBLCs, letters of credit, and a wide range of other financing operations.

