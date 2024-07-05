MONTREAL, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY", "MTY Group" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), one of the largest franchisors and operators of multiple restaurant concepts worldwide, announced today the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The report, with reference to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's ("SASB") and Global Reporting Initiative's ("GRI") reporting standards, summarizes progress MTY made in fiscal year 2023 to further support its commitments outlined in previous reports. Previous reports include the initial 2021 sustainability report published on November 16, 2022, and the 2022 report published on July 12, 2023. The 2023 report covers material topics related to the Company, including topics related to its three sustainability pillars: food, people, and the planet.

To view the 2023 Sustainability Report and learn more about the Company's progress and continuous effort to make a more sustainable MTY for our future, please visit https://sustainability.mtygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this press release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the financial position and financial performance, which can be found on SEDAR+'s at www.sedarplus.ca.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants under approximately 90 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For 45 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year. With over 7,000 locations, the many flavours of the MTY Group hold the key to responding to the different tastes and needs of today's consumers as well as those of tomorrow.

For more information please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected]