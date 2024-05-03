TSX Trading Symbol: "MTY"

MONTREAL, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants, is pleased to report the results from the votes from its shareholders for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday May 2, 2024 (the ''Meeting'').

Over 16,207,455 shares were voted representing 66.89% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Each matter set out in the management information circular dated March 18, 2024 that were voted on by shareholders were approved.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of MTY. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Murat Armutlu 15,223,417 94.80 % 835,419 5.20 % Eric Lefebvre 15,942,104 99.27 % 116,733 0.73 % Stanley Ma 15,101,632 94.04 % 957,204 5.96 % Victor Mandel 11,284,766 70.27 % 4,774,071 29.73 % Dickie Orr 15,793,860 98.35 % 264,977 1.65 % Claude St-Pierre 14,726,630 91.70 % 1,332,207 8.30 % Suzan Zalter 15,911,030 99.08 % 147,807 0.92 %

Pricewaterhousee Coopers, LLP., was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Votes results are set out below:

# Votes For % Votes

For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld



16,184,219 99.94 % 10,487 0.06 %









The shareholders have approved the following resolution: That, on an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibilities of the Directors, the shareholders accept the Board's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular. Votes results are set out below:

# Votes For % Votes

For # Votes % Votes

against



Against



14,650,371 91.24 % 1,406,785 8.76 %













No vote was held with respect to the shareholder proposal set out in Schedule B to the Information Circular as the proposing shareholder withdrew the proposal prior to the date of the meeting.

Each of the matters voted at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2024. These can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile for public filings. Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile for public filings.

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

