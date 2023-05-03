TSX Trading Symbol: "MTY"

MONTREAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants, is pleased to announce that all matters set out in the management information circular dated March 20, 2023, for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday May 2, 2023 (the ''Meeting'') were approved by shareholders. Over 17,409,166 shares were voted representing 71.31% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of MTY. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Murat Armutlu 16,882,574 97.44 % 443,899 2.56 % Eric Lefebvre 17,236,902 99.49 % 88,571 0.51 % Stanley Ma 14,091,789 81.33 % 3,234,684 18.67 % Victor Mandel 13,376,085 77.20 % 3,950,384 22.80 % Dickie Orr 17,100,577 98.70 % 225,897 1.30 % Claude St-Pierre 16,052,952 92.65 % 1,273,521 7.35 % Suzan Zalter 17,213,698 99.35 % 112,775 0.65 %

Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP., was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Votes results are set out below:

# Votes For % Votes

For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld



17,397,152 99.96 % 7,088 0.04 %









The shareholders have approved the following resolution: That, on an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibilities of the Directors, the shareholders accept the Board's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular. Votes results are set out below:

# Votes For % Votes

For # Votes % Votes

against Against

80.50 % 3,379,571 19.50 % 13,947,172

Each of the matters voted at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023. These can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile for public filings. Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile for public filings.

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

MTY Food Group Inc.

_____________________________________

Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.

For further information: please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected], or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com under the Company's name.