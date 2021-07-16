TSX Trading Symbol: "MTY"

MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants, is pleased to announce that all matters set out in the management information circular dated May 14, 2021, for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday July 15, 2021 (the ''Meeting'') were approved by shareholders. Over 17,795,588 shares were voted representing 72.03% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of MTY. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Murat Armutlu 15,591,660 89.21% 1,885,926 10.79% Stanley Ma 14,614,005 83.62% 2,863,581 16.38% Dickie Orr 17,368,634 99.38% 108,952 0.62% Claude St-Pierre 14,621,579 83.66% 2,856,007 16.34% Suzan Zalter 17,439,689 99.78% 37,897 0.22% Gary O'Connor 17,353,030 99.30% 121,450 0.70% Eric Lefebvre 14,622,596 83.66% 2,854,990 16.34%

Each of the matters voted at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021. These can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile for public filings. Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile for public filings

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

MTY Food Group Inc.

_____________________________________

Eric Lefebvre, CEO

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.

For further information: please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Financial Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected], or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com under the Company's name.

