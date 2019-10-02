MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the majority interest in Turtle Jack's Muskoka Grill, COOP Wicked Chicken and Frat's Cucina

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in Turtle's Jack's Muskoka Grill (https://turtlejacks.com/), COOP Wicked Chicken (http://thecoop.ca/) and Frat's Cucina (https://frats.ca/) (together "Tortoise Group"), three casual dining concepts operating in the province of Ontario.

There are currently 19 franchised Turtle Jack's restaurants in operation. The two COOP Wicked Chicken and the Frat's Cucina restaurants are company-owned, both concepts being in their incubation period. The 22 combined restaurants of the network have generated over $61 million in sales during the last 12 months.

Eric Lefebvre, CEO of MTY, said: "It is a rare occasion to have the opportunity to join forces with an established brand and two up and coming brands all at the same time. We are delighted with the potential of our alliance with the brands, the franchise community and the current owners of the three concepts, who will both stay on board as partners in the venture."

The transaction is anticipated to close within the next 45 days but remains subject to multiple conditions customary for a transaction of this nature. There is no assurance the transaction will be completed as described above, or at all, or that the anticipated closing date will materialize.

The current owners of Tortoise Group, Jim and Clark Lishman, will be staying with MTY. The head office will stay in its current location, in Burlington, Ontario.

Financing

Total consideration for the transaction will be financed using MTY's cash on hand and existing credit facilities.

For further information: please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at ir@mtygroup.com

