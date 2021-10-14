MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants, today declares a quarterly dividend of 18.5¢ per share, payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders registered in the Company's records at the end of the business day on November 2, 2021.

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

MTY Food Group Inc.

_____________________________________

Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.

For further information: Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected], or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com under the Company's name.

Related Links

http://www.mtygroup.com

