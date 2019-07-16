MTY completes the acquisition of Yuzu Sushi

MONTREAL, July 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY) announced today that pursuant to the announcement made on June 6, 2019, one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has acquired the assets of Yuzu Sushi (https://yuzusushi.ca/), a fast-growing chain of sushi restaurants.

Steve Morency and Frédéric Matte will remain at the helm of the brand, which will also retain its head office in Quebec City.

