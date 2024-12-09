MTL Cannabis Corp. Announces Access to Meeting Materials During Postal Strike

PICKERING, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - MTL Cannabis Corp. (CSE: MTLC) ("MTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce details of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") and the availability of proxy-related materials.

As stated in the news release of the Company dated November 22, 2024, the Meeting will be held on December 30, 2024, at 9:00am (Pacific Time), at Suite 2500, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1B3. Shareholders are encouraged to review and vote on the annual matters to be considered at the Meeting, which include:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 , and the report of the auditors thereon; to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5) persons; to elect directors of the Company; and to confirm the appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors to fix their renumeration.

Materials for the Meeting are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://mtlcorp.ca/investors/

Requesting Meeting Materials

For assistance or to request materials, shareholders may contact the Company at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-685-2266

Shareholder Voting Information

Shareholders can still vote their shares:

Registered Shareholders should receive emails providing a proxy with the voting control number and instructions for voting will be sent by the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, to registered shareholders. Registered shareholders who do not receive an email from Odyssey Trust Company with their proxy should contact Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 or email [email protected] to request their proxy and voting control number.



Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker to request a voting information form, voting control number, and instructions for voting.

The Company encourages all shareholders to participate in the Meeting and to exercise their voting rights. Proxies must be submitted by 9:00am on December 24, 2024 (Pacific Time). Beneficial shareholders are advised to contact their intermediaries well in advance to ensure their voting instructions are processed and submitted before the deadline.

Withdrawal of By-Law Amendment

The Meeting is being held in accordance with and reliance on the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 - Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike (the "Order").

As the original Proxy Materials included an ordinary resolution approving an adoption of new by-laws of the Company (the "By-Laws Amendment"), and such matters would not constitute an "annual matter" for the purposes of the Order, the Company has considered it expedient and in the best interests of the Company to withdraw the By-Laws Amendment matter from consideration at the Meeting. With the By-Laws Amendment being withdrawn, the Company has met all the conditions outlined in, and complied with the Order, and is relying on the exemption from the requirement to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Michael Perron"

Michael Perron

Chief Executive Officer

About MTL Cannabis Corp.

MTL is the parent company of MTL Cannabis, a licensed producer operating from a 57,000 sq ft licensed indoor grow facility in Pointe Claire, Québec; Abba Medix Corp., a licensed producer in Pickering, Ontario that operates a leading medical cannabis marketplace; IsoCanMed Inc., a licensed producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility; and Canada House Clinics Inc., operating clinics across Canada that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions.

As a flower-first company built for the modern street, MTL Cannabis uses proprietary hydroponic growing methodologies supported by handcrafted techniques to produce products that are truly craft for the masses. MTL Cannabis focuses on craft quality cannabis products, including lines of dried flower, pre-rolls and hash marketed under the "MTL Cannabis", "Low Key by MTL" and "R'belle" brands for the Canadian market through nine distribution arrangements with various provincial cannabis distributors. MTL Cannabis has also developed several export channels for bulk and unbranded GACP quality cannabis.

It is MTL's goal for Abba Medix Corp. to become the leading distributor of medical cannabis in Canada and for Canada House Clinics to be the leading Canadian provider of medical cannabis clinic services.

For further information, please visit www.mtlcorp.ca/ or the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

