MT TURNER COPPER-MOLYDENUM PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXFM) (FRA: EWX1) advises that First Au Limited has notified the Company that it is not excising its option to earn-in and acquire the Mt Turner copper-molybdenum project as announced on January 13, 2022.

The decision allows the Company to resume discussions with other parties which have expressed an interest in joint venturing the project.

