MSIG USA Supports Innovative DEG Fund to Expand Sustainable Investment Across Developing Markets

Under the arrangement, MSIG USA will provide credit insurance supporting the fund, helping unlock additional private investment while enabling DEG to expand financing for projects that promote economic growth, infrastructure development, renewable energy, financial inclusion, and other sustainable investments across developing markets.

"At MSIG USA, we believe insurance can be a catalyst for sustainable investment," said Daniel Riordan, Head of Political Risk & Trade Credit and Surety at MSIG USA. "This transaction demonstrates how specialty insurance solutions can help mobilize private capital, expand access to financing, and strengthen economic resilience across developing markets. It reflects our broader mission to contribute to the development of a more vibrant society and help secure a sound future for the earth, and we are proud to work alongside DEG and its partners on this important initiative."

The innovative structure expands DEG's ability to finance sustainable projects across developing and emerging markets. The fund is expected to support approximately 45 investments across financial institutions, infrastructure, project finance, and corporate sectors.

"DEG has been financing and advising private enterprises in developing and emerging-market countries for more than 60 years. Our mandate is to promote private sector investments with strong development impact. We therefore also mobilize additional capital via our fund advisory entity DEG Impact where it matters most," said Monika Beck, Managing Director of DEG, at the occasion of the signing. "Today's signing with MSIG USA and our partners is clear proof of concept: our portfolio-based guarantee structures can mobilize institutional investors into emerging and developing markets. We are very happy to foster this partnership between public and private actors, unlocking a new and broader level of impactful cooperation."

This transaction underscores MSIG USA's growing role in supporting sophisticated cross-border financing solutions through specialized Political Risk & Trade Credit expertise. By combining product innovation, A+, Class XV financial strength, and specialized, data-driven underwriting expertise, MSIG USA is helping clients unlock investment opportunities that contribute to sustainable economic growth around the world.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit http://www.msigusa.com.

About DEG

For more than 60 years, DEG has been financing and advising private enterprises operating in developing and emerging-market countries. With a portfolio of around EUR 11.7 billion we're one of the largest private-sector development financiers. As an impact and climate investor we accompany companies that are addressing transformation and aiming to seize their opportunities. Our customers not only receive financing and advisory solutions tailored to their needs: they can build on our market knowledge, our impact and climate expertise and our international network. In this way, DEG, a subsidiary of KfW, contributes to creating more skilled jobs and local income and to improving value creation on the ground in line with the SDGs. Learn more: www.deginvest.de.

SOURCE MSIG USA

Jennifer Marino, Chief Marketing Officer, MSIG USA, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 46th Floor, New York, NY 10020, [email protected]