MRCO UBC Millwrights Leading the Way with Indigenous Partnership Success

The program consisted of two weeks of in class training delivered by the Adult Learning Centre for Grey/Bruce/Georgian area as well as a four-week Introduction to Millwrighting course delivered by MRCO Sisters in the Brotherhood Instructors.

"This program offers the individuals an introductory look into what it is to be a Millwright and spark their pursuit of becoming a fully licensed Millwright with our Millwright Regional Council and our industry partners," said Duncan McIntosh, Business Manager Local 1592 and Director of Communications with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

Throughout the 6-weeks it was evident that the cohort was fully committed and engaged in the opportunity and focused on the end goal of becoming a Millwright apprentice. The attitude and integration observed between the participants was exceptional and truly displayed the qualities required to be successful in the Millwright field.

"The Introduction to Millwrighting program is a true testament of the commitment by the MRCO in support of the upcoming SMR programs. Being Innovative and forward thinking is required in these times to make much needed changes in support of these important programs," said Andy Forsyth, Business Development with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

The following organizations were involved in the creation, funding and launching of the ITM program.

Millwright Regional Council of Ontario

Millwright Local 1592

Bruce Power

OCNI (Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries)

HAAMB (Huronia Area Aboriginal Management Board

AABO (Aboriginal Apprenticeship Board of Ontario

Grey, Bruce

First Nations Power Authority

Adult Learning Centre Grey/ Bruce /Georgian

"As we continue to work with our industry partners, we will develop and collaborate training programs together to meet the needs and establish first position as leaders in supporting SMR developments throughout Ontario," said Mark Beardsworth, Director of Operations with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

The MRCO is committed and driven to look at future opportunities of this nature to support the hiring of more indigenous people into their membership. This 6-week program is being delivered again October 2021 in partnership with Ontario Power Generation at the Darlington site as we look towards the New Nuclear Darlington SMR project.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario

Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

