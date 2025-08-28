MR. X Returns: Storied VFX Studio Relaunches as Independent, Artist-Led Brand

Celebrated for over two decades of cinematic innovation, MR. X begins its next chapter of storytelling through visual effects.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Acclaimed and award-winning visual effects studio MR. X has officially relaunched, led once again by its original founder, Dennis Berardi, who first opened the doors in Toronto in 2001. The relaunch marks a new chapter for the studio that became synonymous with groundbreaking visual effects across film and television.

MR. X grew under Berardi's leadership into a global powerhouse, with studios in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, Adelaide and Bangalore. The studio was acquired by Technicolor in 2014. Following his time with MR. X, Berardi launched creative production studio Herne Hill Media in 2021 with more than 60 MR. X key creatives joining his new venture. The studio has since expanded to over 120 artists. Now that Berardi has reacquired the MR. X name, Herne Hill Media will dissolve into the MR. X banner as a part of this relaunch.

"MR. X was built on the belief that great visual effects are more than technology — they are storytelling at its most ambitious," said Dennis Berardi, Founder, Creative Director, VFX Supervisor. "This relaunch is about reclaiming our independence and putting artists back at the center of everything we do."

Over the past two decades, Berardi has been a longtime collaborator with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, supervising visual effects on feature films Crimson Peak, Nightmare Alley, the Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water, as well as del Toro's series episodic endeavours The Strain and Cabinet of Curiosities. Additional key credits from legacy MR. X include Monster Hunter, Ad Astra, Shazam!, Vikings, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Eastern Promises and A History of Violence, to name a few.

MR. X's first film released under the relaunch will be del Toro's highly anticipated Frankenstein, which will be premiering in select theatres on October 17 and debuting on Netflix on November 9. Other upcoming credits under the studio's banner include Wednesday Part 2 and IT: Welcome to Derry.

MR. X Leadership Team

Dennis Berardi — Founder, Creative Director, VFX Supervisor





Dave Sauro — Executive Producer





Mark Hammond — VFX Supervisor





Ben King — VFX Supervisor





Brandon Schaafsma — Head of Production





— Head of Production Jordan Nieuwland — Art Director

About MR. X:

Founded in 2001 by VFX veteran Dennis Berardi, MR. X is a Toronto-based visual effects studio renowned for its artistry, innovation, and close collaborations with filmmakers worldwide. The studio shapes projects across all stages—from original concept and creature design to photo-real characters and immersive environments. Recognized with Academy Award and Emmy honors, MR. X's body of work includes The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, Nightmare Alley, Cabinet of Curiosities, The Deliverance, Wednesday (Season 2), and the upcoming Frankenstein, alongside acclaimed contributions to numerous film and television projects.

