MR. GHYSLAIN RIVARD FILES AN EARLY WARNING REPORT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINIATON IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Mr. Ghyslain Rivard, director of Alithya Group inc. ("Alithya"), filed today an early warning report with respect to his holding of Class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") of Alithya, as required by applicable securities laws.

On June 19, 2023, Mr. Rivard disposed of 25,000 Class B Shares for estate planning purposes to Mr. Pierre Turcotte, Chairman of the Board of Alithya, at a price of $2.4794 per Class B Share, for an aggregate purchase price of $61,985 (the "Disposition").

On June 19, 2023, before completion of the Disposition, a total of 7,324,248 Class B Shares and 87,864,668 Class A subordinate voting shares of Alithya were issued and outstanding. Mr. Rivard controlled, and Services Informatiques MixMédia Inc. ("MixMédia") owned, 4,612,000 Class B Shares (representing 62.97% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares), and Mr. Rivard controlled, and 9668586 Canada Inc. ("RivardCo") owned, 200,819 Class B Shares (representing 2.74% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares). This represented, in aggregate (the "Total MVS Ownership"), 4,812,819 Class B Shares (representing 65.71% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares).

Following completion of the Disposition, 25,000 Class B Shares, representing 0.34% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares, were disposed by Mr. Rivard, resulting in a Total MVS Ownership of 4,787,819 Class B Shares (representing 65.37% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares).

In addition, Mr. Rivard beneficially owns and controls 61,109 deferred share units which settle in Subordinate Voting Shares (all of which are vested, but none of which can be settled within 60 days).

Mr. Rivard is the president of MixMédia and has the sole power to direct investments and vote the securities. Mr. Rivard is also the president of RivardCo and has the sole power to direct investments and vote the securities. MixMédia and RivardCo may be considered to be joint actors with Mr. Rivard.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Rivard (which is available under Alithya's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), please contact:

Claude Thibault

Chief Financial Officer

Alithya Group inc.

[email protected]

514-285-5552

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.