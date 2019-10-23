Mr. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Re-elected as President and Chair of GGGI

As GGGI President & Chair, Mr. Ban will champion green growth and advocate at the highest levels the need for cooperation and action to address climate change and transition to low-carbon, sustainable and inclusive economies.

In his role, Mr. Ban will enable GGGI to implement its recently adopted Strategy 2030, which aims to build low-carbon, resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies, and strengthen collaboration with other international and regional organizations and initiatives, including the Global Commission on Adaptation and the Republic of Korea's National Council on Climate Change and Air Quality.

Mr. Ban was first appointed GGGI Assembly President and Council Chair on February 20, 2018. Over the course of his first term, GGGI's membership expanded by welcoming six new Member countries and the organization helped developing countries mobilize over USD 800 million in climate finance.

As Secretary-General of the UN between 2007 and 2016, Mr. Ban sought to be a bridge builder, to give voice to the world's poorest and most vulnerable, and to make the organization more transparent and effective. Mr. Ban worked closely with member states of the UN to shape the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to establish UN Women.

The 8th Session of the Assembly and 12th Session of the Council Joint Session convened during Global Green Growth Week 2019: Unlocking Renewable Energy Potential. GGGW2019 is organized by GGGI in cooperation with LG Chemical, REN21, the Korea Energy Agency, the Green Growth Knowledge Partnership, the Incheon Global Campus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and AMCHAM Korea.

