MPowrx announces launch of BellyCrush - a new way to manage your weight

BellyCrush yellow pea fiber snacks now available in the US and Canada at BellyCrush.com

CALGARY, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - MPowrx Health and Wellness (MPowrx) is excited to introduce the newest member of the MPowrx Family of Products – BellyCrush, a line of healthy snacks containing yellow pea fiber, an ingredient proven in clinical trials to help with weight management.

For more than a decade, MPowrx has been promoting sleep wellness through its flagship product, Good Morning Snore Solution. The company has now expanded into the nutritional market with BellyCrush in order to help address a common cause of snoring – excess weight.

"We have a unique, patented product that helps people around the world combat snoring," says Dr. Markley, founder and CEO of MPowrx. "Weight is a big factor in snoring. Simple lifestyle interventions, such as eating foods containing yellow pea fiber, can have a significant impact on your weight, which in turn can help reduce snoring. BellyCrush is a perfect addition to the MPowrx Family of Products, especially for those who may be dealing with a weight issue".

The inspiration for BellyCrush comes from research conducted at the University of Calgary by Dr. Raylene Reimer, Professor of Nutrition in the Faculty of Kinesiology at the University of Calgary. Dr. Reimer's research focused on the impact of yellow pea fiber supplementation on metabolic syndrome. Dr Reimer conducted a randomized double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study (published in Clinical Nutrition and the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry) which revealed that without any other lifestyle changes, eating 15 grams/day of yellow pea fiber in the form of a cookie resulted in significant benefits for metabolic syndrome and weight management.

"We know that we don't eat enough fiber," says Dr. Reimer. "If we could incorporate healthier ingredients like yellow pea fiber into foods that people are already eating, it's one way we can fight back against the health crisis that is so prevalent across North America."

MPowrx licensed the global rights to the data from Dr. Reimer's research, and worked collaboratively with Innovate Calgary, Dr. Reimer, and local chefs to bring BellyCrush to market.

"We're excited for MPowrx to launch this new product," says Nima Najand, Associate Director at the University of Calgary's Life Sciences Innovation Hub "We're pleased to see how they've advanced this research, and are using it to make a positive impact. This is a win for life sciences, it's a win for local pulse crop farmers, and it's a win for the global population."

The first two BellyCrush products, oatmeal hemp and ginger flax cookies, contain 7-8 grams of yellow pea fiber per serving, and are now available in the U.S. and Canada.

About BellyCrush

Bellycrush is a line of high fiber snacks made with yellow pea fiber. Yellow pea fiber is a unique ingredient that is clinically proven to help people achieve and maintain a healthy body weight, improve gut health, and promote other metabolic benefits. BellyCrush is currently available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit www.bellycrush.com

About MPowrx

MPowrx is a health and wellness company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. MPowrx is the company behind Good Morning Snore Solution and Bellycrush. The company manufactures products in the United States and Canada, and distributes from centers in Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia. MPowrx is committed to bringing innovative, clinically proven wellness solutions to market, and focuses on improving overall wellness for a better quality of life.

