Mphasis Launches Mphasis Tria™, a First-of-its-Kind Enterprise Agency Platform; Governed Front2Back™,Accelerates Mphasis' Evolution into a Platform-Led AI Enterprise

~ Mphasis Tria™ unifies enterprise insight, foresight, and execution into a governed Enterprise Agency Platform, delivering outcome-led enterprise transformation

~ Powered by Mphasis Tria, Mphasis unveiled two market-facing product lines- Mphasis Modernize™ and Mphasis Optimize™

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), a global AI-led, platform-driven technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of Mphasis Tria, an Enterprise Agency Platform that enables enterprises to move beyond AI experimentation and into coordinated decision-making and measurable business outcomes across operations, technology, and commercial functions. The platform, connects enterprise knowledge, causal reasoning, and agentic execution to deliver Agency Applied™, transforming enterprise intelligence into governed, accountable, and outcome-oriented actions at scale.

Alongside Mphasis Tria, the company also unveiled Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize, the two product lines through which the platform will be introduced to the market and deployed across enterprise transformation engagements.

Built on years of focussed investments in building proprietary assets, including the NeoIP™ suite, Mphasis Tria's three layer stack is designed to enable intelligent, enterprise-wide transformation:

Layer 1: Insight , serves as the foundational layer, powering the structured knowledge graph and contextual intelligence engine that creates enterprise-wide visibility and understanding. Powered by Mphasis Ontosphere ™ and NeoIP, Insight layer creates the enterprise memory layer by structuring enterprise data, processes, constraints, relationships, and operational context

, serves as the foundational layer, powering the structured knowledge graph and contextual intelligence engine that creates enterprise-wide visibility and understanding. Powered by Mphasis Ontosphere and NeoIP, Insight layer creates the enterprise memory layer by structuring enterprise data, processes, constraints, relationships, and operational context Layer 2: Foresight , anchored by Continuum AI ™ , transforms data and context into actionable insights through advanced cognitive and reasoning capabilities. It enables causal reasoning, optimization, simulation, and enterprise decision intelligence

, anchored by Continuum AI , transforms data and context into actionable insights through advanced cognitive and reasoning capabilities. It enables causal reasoning, optimization, simulation, and enterprise decision intelligence Layer 3: Execute, is the agentic execution and orchestration layer that enables intelligent automation and coordinated enterprise actions at scale. Powered by NeoIP, it orchestrates workflows, automation, governance, and enterprise execution through agentic systems.

"Through Mphasis Tria, Mphasis is introducing a new category of enterprise transformation, one that moves beyond autonomous AI systems into governed Enterprise Agency, reflecting the belief that enterprises do not simply need more AI models or automation, but the ability to convert intelligence into coordinated, accountable action/s," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize establishes a scalable, repeatable, and platform-based commercial model, beyond bespoke services engagements and into structured transformation offerings with measurable outcomes and recurring revenue potential.

Mphasis Modernize drives transformation in how enterprises operate, modernizing not just technology stacks, but also the processes and business operations that power them. Mphasis Optimize focuses on continuous performance improvement across commercial and operational decisions that create enterprise value. While Mphasis Modernize reshapes the structure, Mphasis Optimize fine-tunes the engine, leveraging the Mphasis Tria platform to convert data into faster, smarter decisions across the variables that most directly influence profitability and growth.

"Most enterprises do not lack data, dashboards, models, or AI experiments. What they lack is the ability to turn that intelligence into coordinated, accountable action that drives measurable business outcomes. Mphasis Tria is positioned at that intersection of technology, transformation, and economic outcomes, enabling enterprises to operationalize AI at scale," said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

A key milestone in completing the Mphasis Tria stack was the acquisition of Theory and Practice, and its decisioning intelligence platform, Continuum AI, enabling Mphasis Tria to function as a fully integrated "sense-decide-act" enterprise system. Within the stack, Continuum AI provides the foresight and optimization capabilities that sits between enterprise context and agentic execution, enabling governed reasoning, simulation, and enterprise-scale decision intelligence.

About Mphasis

At Mphasis, engineering has been in our DNA since inception.

Mphasis is an AI-led, platform-driven company with human-in-the-loop intelligence, helping global enterprises modernize, infuse AI, and scale with agility. The Mphasis.ai unit and Mphasis AI-powered 'Tribes' are focused on client outcomes and embed artificial intelligence and autonomy into every layer of the enterprise technology and process stack. Mphasis built NeoIP™, a breakthrough AI platform that orchestrates a powerful pack of AI solutions and platforms to deliver impactful outcomes across the enterprise IT value chain, as we believe 'AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial™'. Mphasis NeoIP™ is powered by the Ontosphere, a dynamic and ever-evolving knowledge base, delivering continuous and constant innovation through perpetual intelligent engineering--driving end-to-end enterprise transformation.

At the heart of our approach is customer-centricity--reflected in our proprietary Front2Back™ transformation framework, which uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to deliver hyper-personalized digital experiences (C=X2C2 TM =1) and build strong relationships with marquee clients. Our Service Transformation solutions enable enterprises to pivot from legacy systems and operations to secure, adaptive, cloud-first operating models with minimal disruption. Continuous investments in platforms, such as the Neo series, enable enterprises to stay efficient, relevant, and ahead in a dynamic AI-first world. Mphasis is a Hi-Tech, Hi-Touch, Hi-Trust company, rooted in a learning and growth culture. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

For further information, please contact: Mphasis Corporate Communications Deepa Nagaraj [email protected]



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