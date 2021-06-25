Moving ahead: Copan announces a major rebranding and launches a new website

BRESCIA, Italy, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Time of change for Copan. The Italian preanalytics company announced the completion of an extensive rebranding initiative which includes a new logo and a new website with updated functionalities. The rebranding aims to represent at best the company values and offer an improved customer experience.

From preanalytics to patient care, it has been a turbulent time for professionals and companies involved in COVID-19 testing, screening, and treatment. This is the case for Copan – the leading manufacturer of microbiological collection systems and preanalytics lab automation – which has addressed its decades of experience working around the clock to support the fight against the pandemic. Accomplished the goal of reaching 2 billion swabs produced per year, the company is now moving forward, stabilizing the supply of all the products that drove preanalytics development in the last years.

Conscious of the importance of a consistent identity and clear communication, Copan unveiled its rebrand, a project started for its 40th anniversary in 2019 and postponed by the pandemic. According to Stefania Triva, CEO and President, "a rebranding was necessary to represent at best the value we give to people, innovation, and trust, and face new challenges that are approaching the international market."

Key features of the rebrand are the new communication strategy and graphic design, with a new logo that has been designed as an evolution of the historical one. The "Innovating together" tagline, on the other hand, remains unchanged. "Innovating together symbolizes the core values Copan – the innovation brought into the world of preanalytics and the strong bonds of trust that we've always built with our partners and employees – and is a fundamental part of our identity."

The rebrand also introduces Copan's new website; www.copangroup.com offers an engaging design and easy navigation optimized for either desktop or mobile use, providing worldwide access to essential information about products, scientific studies, news, and services quickly and intuitively.

This fresh new identity captures Copan's values and commitment to building successful business relationships and professional services in an ever-changing environment, to shape – as the company states – the microbiology of the future through people-focused innovation.

About Copan

Copan is dedicated to developing high-quality and cutting-edge sample collection products for infectious diseases, human genomics, environmental and forensic applications, along with automated workflow solutions.

Our ideas drove 40 years of progress in the field of preanalytics, resulting in the development of meaningful products tailored to fit any need. Among them, our patented FLOQSwabs® reinvented completely sample collection and transport, while the WASPLab® automation ecosystem revolutionized laboratory workflow.

Today, Copan is still eager to continue this innovation, providing quality products, customized services, and prime solutions to improve patients' health.

SOURCE Copan Italia Spa

For further information: Marco Barbariga, [email protected], +39 030 2687211