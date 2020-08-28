Movie Tickets By Atom Launches in Snapchat

With theatres now re-opened across Canada, Atom Tickets and Landmark Cinemas announced the results of a new Return to Moviegoing survey based on 2,000 responses from Canadian moviegoers that revealed that 67% are ready to return to theatres within one month, and 42% said they are ready to return to theatres immediately. They also said the most important safety measures are spaced seating and wearing masks (both staff and guests) when it comes to returning to the movie theatres. Return to Moviegoing press release available here.

"With safety measures in place and movie fans eager to return to the movies, we knew the timing was right to launch Atom's ticketing experience on Snapchat," said Matthew Bakal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Atom Tickets. "We're happy to provide a safe, contactless digital service that gives movie fans what they want – a little time to escape and enjoy a movie. We're sure the new Movie Tickets By Atom Mini, which builds upon our existing DNA as a socially driven platform, will make moviegoing easier and bring friends together."

Snap Minis are third-party experiences that live inside of Snapchat and can be accessed through Snapchat's Chat interface. By using Movie Tickets By Atom, the movie-loving millennial and Gen Z Snapchat audience can bypass the group texts and money requests that come with organizing a traditional movie night with friends. Following a ticket purchase, Snapchatters can share a post containing movie event details with individual friends, a group or to a Snap Story. The post will include a link for friends to get their own tickets to join in and choose seats nearby.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Movie Tickets By Atom launch on Snapchat. Atom has built a seamless ecommerce experience for the Snap Minis platform, bringing the best of Atom Tickets to Snapchatters across North America," said Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Partnerships at Snap, Inc.

The new Snap Mini experience includes physically distanced reserved seat maps to ensure a safe and enjoyable night at the movies. Purchasers can also enjoy a safe experience at the theatre by avoiding ticket lines with contactless scanning by using a QR code from a smartphone. For more details on new safety procedures, check out Atom's theatre safety guide.

The Movie Tickets by Atom Mini will support ticketing for all of Atom's exhibitor partners including exclusively in Canada with Landmark Cinemas and across the United States at AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements' Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres.

"We are proud to be a partner with Atom Tickets," said Bill Walker, CEO Landmark Cinemas, "and this new partnership not only continues to position Atom as the movie industry's leading ticketing platform, it provides moviegoers with another safe and seamless digital experience to enjoy the big-screen movie-going experience."

Atom Tickets is the award-winning social movie ticketing app. The Santa Monica-based company was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies and is certified as a Great Place To Work. Atom Tickets is backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Atom allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App and the Google Play stores and at atomtickets.com.

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 44 cinemas and 325 screens throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the Yukon Territory. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

