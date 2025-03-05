Movement Labs Announces "GMove: Move Asia's Future" APAC Tour Following Mainnet Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Movement Labs , a Web3 company and core contributor of the Movement Network, today announced the launch of its Asia Pacific tour: "GMove: Move Asia's Future." This comprehensive tour will connect developers, investors, influencers, and community members across 11 vibrant cities throughout the APAC region.

Led by Cooper Scanlon, co-founder of Movement Labs, the tour aims to ignite excitement, foster collaboration, and establish Movement as a key player in the Web3 ecosystem across Asia Pacific. The tour runs from March 18 to April 17, 2025, with flagship events in:

Taipei : March 18 - 21

: Shenzhen : March 21 - 23

: Chengdu : March 23 - 25

: Shanghai : March 25 - 27

: Hangzhou : March 27 - 29

: Bangkok : March 29 - April 3

: Ho Chi Minh City : April 3 - 5

: Hanoi : April 5 - 7

: Singapore : April 7 - 11

: Seoul : April 11 - 14

: Tokyo : April 15 - 17

"The APAC Tour will help bring together all the essential parts that make blockchain and our amazing Movement community successful," said Scanlon. "By connecting developers, investors, community builders, traders, government officials, and crypto enthusiasts across these vibrant markets, we're creating the foundation for continued growth and innovation that will truly 'Move' Asia's digital future!"

Each city will host a dynamic flagship event featuring networking, presentations, panel discussions with local community leaders, and developer pitch sessions. As the first major in-person event series following Movement's Mainnet Launch, these gatherings will provide a platform for local developers to pitch their projects and connect with interested investors. Developers, investors, community organizers & creators can also look forward to the unveiling of Movement's new Global Ambassador Program and Global Hubs Program for the first time during the tour.

Attendees will receive exclusive benefits available only through event check-ins, rewards, branded merchandise, and early access to Movement pioneering projects. The tour will be promoted through localized campaigns in Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese languages to ensure maximum engagement across all regional communities. Events will be listed on Luma , with registration now open for developers, startups, community members, and builders.

For more information about the Movement APAC Tour, including event registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://lu.ma/MovementAPACTour2025 and movementnetwork.xyz or follow @movementlabsxyz , @movementfdn , @moveecosystem @Move_Collective on Twitter.

About Movement Labs

Movement Labs develops the Movement Network, an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains. The company is creating the first Move Virtual Machine for Ethereum, along with open-source tools to promote Move adoption across blockchains. Their platform enables developers to launch high-performance Move VM rollups easily, bridging Move and EVM ecosystems.

