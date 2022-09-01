MOVEMBER SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS CANADA'S GROUNDBREAKING CONTRIBUTIONS TO BIOMEDICAL PROSTATE CANCER RESEARCH

Canadian organizations have awarded over $600 million to more than 1,700 prostate cancer research projects based across Canada since 1999

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian organizations are paving the way for advancements in prostate cancer, having invested over $600 million CAD into over 1,700 biomedical prostate cancer research projects across the country, according to results from a comprehensive assessment conducted by men's health charity, Movember. The survey analyzed academic prostate cancer research funding in Canada from 1999 through to 2021, leveraging data from the Canadian Research Information System (CRIS) and Canadian Cancer Research Alliance.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and while one in every nine Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, the month also acts as a timely backdrop to celebrate the incredible contributions to research and advancements in the prostate cancer space made by the Canadian research community over the last 23 years. Thirty funding organizations were included in the analysis, with The Canadian Institute of Health Research (CIHR) and the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) accounting for nearly half of all projects funded since 1999. Movember, Canada's leading men's health organization, started in 2007 and has since become the largest funder of research focused on translating laboratory findings into new prostate cancer treatment options, as well as the third largest funder of overall projects.

"Movember is so much more than just a moustache. For over a decade, we've been working with researchers from across the country on innovative projects that have the potential to, quite literally, save millions of men around the world," says Dr. Mike Fraser, Director of Cancer Programs at Movember Canada. "We're incredibly proud to have played a role in helping to shape the current state of prostate cancer treatment and are excited to be in such great company as one of the leading funding bodies nationally."

"Movember's support has allowed for groundbreaking genomics research in the prostate cancer space in Canada and beyond," says Dr. Alex Wyatt from the Vancouver Prostate Centre and a recipient of the Movember Rising Star grant. "This work has advanced our understanding of how prostate cancer evolves over time, as well as allowed clinicians to identify prostate cancer patients that could benefit from treatment with new or different drugs. What Movember has succeeded in doing through this funding has advanced innovation in treatment, providing more personalized patient care."

FUNDING BREAKDOWN BY PROVINCE:

With incredible work being done in the prostate cancer space nationwide, the survey analysed the amount of funding received by researchers across each province since 1999. The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Ontario - $278M

- British Columbia - $243M

- Quebec - $107M

- Prairies - $38M

Atlantic Canada - $12M

CANADIAN PROJECTS CHALLENGING HOW WE TREAT PROSTATE CANCER

Despite broadening awareness, prostate cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer in men, and in 2022 there were roughly 24,000 new prostate cancer diagnoses in Canada and around 4,000 deaths. The projects funded across Canada, by all funding bodies included in this assessment, include projects spearheading ground-breaking discoveries that have the potential to impact the lives of men from all over the world.

