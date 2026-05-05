Move Over, CN Tower: Ontario's Newest Tower is 28 Feet Tall, Hand-Painted, and Full of Goats

Bright, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life has officially opened its new Farm Trail Experience with the unveiling of a landmark unlike anything else in the country: Canada's first Goat Tower. The launch was marked by an invite only ribbon cutting attended by dignitaries & community leaders.

Rising 28 feet above the pastures, the Goat Tower is one of only seven goat towers in the world. It is the first of its kind in Canada and the only one globally to feature a hand-painted mural. (Mural artist: Sacha Taylor). The vibrant artwork transforms the structure into both an enriching climbing environment for the goats and a striking outdoor installation set against the rolling countryside of Waterloo Region and Oxford County.

"The Goat Tower reflects our commitment to innovation in agriculture and rural tourism," said Cheryl Haskett, CEO of Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life. "It brings together animal welfare, art, and education in a way that feels joyful, elevated, and deeply connected to the land."

The Goat Tower serves as the centerpiece of the new self-guided Tower of Goats Discovery Trail--an immersive outdoor experience designed to connect visitors with agriculture through beauty, learning, and interaction.

Trail features gardens, pollinator pathway, peaceful countryside rest areas, and close observation zones for Mini Highland cattle, donkeys, goats, and alpacas. Signage throughout the trail offer education, insights & quirky fun for all ages. This is not a petting farm, guests are invited to share in the delightful observation of the animals, reinforcing the farm's strong commitment to animal welfare and responsible stewardship.

The experience is also a featured stop on Waterloo Region's Fields & Flavours Trail, making it easy for visitors to plan a full day or weekend of exploration.

About Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life

Nestled between Waterloo Region and Oxford County, Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life is an 85-acre, third-generation working farm in Bright, Ontario. A 14-time award-winning destination, it is known for its responsible agritourism experiences, goat milk ice cream, and a farm market featuring more than 100 Ontario producers. The new Tower of Goats Discovery Trail further establishes the farm as a destination where curious explorers can reconnect with animals, art, and farm life.

The Tower of Goats Discovery Trail Experience is now open to the public.

Images can be seen here:

SOURCE Udderly Ridiculous Inc

Media Contact: Shannon Van Alphen, [email protected]