Movate Partners with Beacon Mobility to Drive AI-Led Cloud and Cybersecurity Transformation

PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Movate, a global Applied AI services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Beacon Mobility, a leading provider of school transportation and para-transit services across the United States, to deliver a five-year AI-led cloud and cybersecurity transformation engagement.

Beacon Mobility Logo

Beacon Mobility's vision for this transformation is deeply rooted in its commitment to safe, reliable, and people-first transportation. As the organization continues to scale, it aims to redefine rider experiences by making them more seamless, personalized, and efficient, while strengthening safety and trust at every touchpoint. Beacon Mobility, therefore, is focused on building a secure, intelligent, and future-ready mobility ecosystem, one that not only enhances operational efficiency but also protects critical infrastructure, supports data-driven decision-making, and enables continuous innovation.

To bring this vision to life, Movate will deliver managed services in an AI-first, outcome-based model resulting in over 30% of TCO reduction over the engagement duration. This partnership is focused on delivering measurable business outcomes, including improved service reliability, enhanced safety, optimized operations, and accelerated innovation. The transformation will include:

Managed cloud engineering services to build a scalable, resilient, and cloud-enabled ecosystem that supports business agility and growth.

Cybersecurity modernization to strengthen protection of enterprise systems, data, and customer interactions, ensuring trust and compliance.

Digital workplace services for over 19K employees, powered by Beacon Buddy as personalized AI assistant.

AI agents to improve operational resiliency and the reliability of network and cloud workloads.

A blend of AI and empathy-based human support for customer-facing products such as Beacon Connect and Lytx.

By integrating AI and intelligent automation into Beacon Mobility's core operations, Movate will help create a connected, secure, and agile enterprise architecture that supports long-term growth and drives tangible business outcomes.

Judith Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, Beacon Mobility, said, "At Beacon Mobility, our focus has always been on delivering safe, reliable, and people-first transportation. As we evolve, our vision is to build an intelligent and resilient organization that enhances every rider's journey while reinforcing that every ride matters. This transformation is a critical step in that direction, and Movate's expertise will help us accelerate this vision with confidence and impact. Apart from their AI-first execution approach, we are impressed by their cultural alignment to Beacon Mobility's core values."

Gaurav Sharda, Chief Technology Officer, Beacon Mobility, said, "At Beacon Mobility, we are redefining how safety-critical transportation systems operate at national scale through AI-led transformation. This partnership enables us to architect a unified, intelligent platform that enhances safety, strengthens cybersecurity, and improves operational resilience across thousands of vehicles and hundreds of communities. Our focus is not just digital modernization, but advancing a people-first mobility ecosystem that supports students, families, and school districts with more reliable, transparent, and data-driven transportation. Towards that goal, we are excited to partner with Movate on this transformative journey."

Sunil Mittal, Chief Executive Officer, Movate, added, "This partnership focuses on delivering a holistic operational transformation aligned to Beacon Mobility's vision of safer, smarter, and more connected mobility. By modernizing core systems and embedding AI-driven intelligence across operations and security, we are building a resilient, scalable, and secure digital backbone, enabling enhanced rider experiences, stronger safety, and more agile, data-driven decision-making for future growth."

This partnership underscores the growing importance of AI-led, secure, and experience-driven transformation, positioning Beacon Mobility at the forefront of next-generation mobility, while reflecting Movate's consultative, outcome-based approach focused on aligning technology with its customers' business goals to drive measurable, enterprise-wide impact.

About Movate:

Movate is an Applied AI services company that helps enterprises translate AI ambition into measurable business outcomes. With over 12,000 employees across 20 global locations, augmented by AI collaborator agents, it brings together human expertise and technology to help organizations rethink operating models for efficiency and growth. Powered by Mova iO, its intelligent outcomes platform, Movate delivers practical, scalable, and industry-contextualized solutions that address real business challenges.

For more information, visit www.movate.com. Follow Movate on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Karthik Chidambaram

Associate Vice President - Marketing, Movate

[email protected]

+91-9886198939

About Beacon Mobility

Beacon Mobility is a family of transportation companies dedicated to meeting the unique mobility needs of the communities they serve. By leveraging connected technology, Beacon streamlines operations and delivers tailored transportation solutions that enable local teams to focus on what matters most. With over 19,000 employees across 30 partner companies, Beacon Mobility operates 14,000 vehicles and serves Special Education, Regular Education, Paratransit, and Non–Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) customers across 25 states. Beacon's compassionate, people–first teams specialize in customized mobility solutions that help individuals get where they need to go--safely and reliably.

For more information, visit www.gobeacon.com.

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SOURCE Movate