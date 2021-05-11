Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Current Trials

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) (OTCQB: MVMDF) is pleased to provide an update on current pre-clinical trials.

COLD CHAIN

The Company has received cold chain ELISA data from the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Polio Research Lab and is currently coordinating an analysis review session with the FDA and establishing the related communications.

BIO SAFETY LEVEL 4 COVID-19 CLEARANCE

The Company anticipates receiving the results from its Bio Safety Level 4 ("BSL-4") lab study of COVID19 viral clearance in transgenic mice imminently and is expecting to provide results later this week or early the week of May 17, 2021 .

. The BSL-4 study evaluated how the Company's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug could be applied as a broad therapeutic to treat COVID-19.

The BSL-4 study was conducted on three variants of COVID-19, including the original variant, South African variant and the Brazil variant.

DOSE SPARING ADJUVANT

The Company has filed the Porous Aluminum Nano-Structured Adjuvant patent to support its advanced vaccine dose sparing work.

The Company has executed a study, comparing existing Alhydrogel adjuvant to the Company's invented stable nano-particulate adjuvant by both intramuscular injection and intradermal injection immunization, evaluating the antibody responses following vaccination with fractional doses of IPV comparing delivery types with IPV alone or adjuvanted.

The results from the study being conducted at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana , United States is anticipated by the end of May or early June.

HUSBANDRY ANIMALS

The Company has commenced husbandry animal trials validate the superiority of its injectable solubilized Ivermectin technology, Ivectosol™ 1%, versus current commercially available forms to treat a broad category of animal parasites.

The trials have commenced in Canada to study poultry, swine and cattle, and in Bangladesh to study poultry, goat and cattle. Initial feedback is the trial dosing was easily accomplished in the animals with the needleless applicator with no adverse reactions.

ONCOLOGY

The Company has filed the cancer patent for direct intratumoral injection, intravenously, infusions or instillations as adjuvants for broad chemotherapeutic to immunotherapeutic cancer regimens.

Separate pre-clinical trials for triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic melanoma and Lewis Lung Carcinoma are being conducted and the Company anticipates preliminary results for the studies later in June.

"Receiving early feedback confirming the ability to safely inject Ivectosol™ 1% across poultry, swine, goat and cattle our initial animal trials is very encouraging and validates the pathway we are pursuing in human applications such as oncology and COVID-19," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "I am very proud of the team and our research partners for this incredible progress across multiple lanes of innovation. We couldn't be more honoured to drive forward this important work."

The Company will provide further updates on its current pre-clinical trials as they become available.

