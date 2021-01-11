Mountain Valley MD Holdings Announces Application for OTCQB Listing in U.S., Provides Update on Warrant Exercises

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to have its common shares listed for trading on the OTCQB market (the "OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. This includes the filing of a Form 211 with the governing US securities regulators (i.e. FINRA), which has also been completed and is awaiting clearance, and application for DTC eligibility to enable trading on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

"Recently we have had significant interest from U.S. based biotech and pharmaceutical industries, so listing MVMD on the OTCQB is an important step to provide easier access and trading capability in our Company's common shares for both institutional and retail investors," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD Holdings. "This will contribute to one of our core strategies to enhance liquidity, building on the significant progress we have made over the past quarter."

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing symbol "MVMD" and in Frankfurt under its existing symbol "20MP".

Warrant Exercise Update

The Company also confirms that it has recently begun to receive exercises of warrants from its shareholders, issuing 3,982,570 common shares for gross proceeds of $1,393,899. The significant majority of the Company's warrants are scheduled to expire during the 2021 calendar year, with the majority of those expiring on February 21, 2021. All exercises will be disclosed ongoing in the Company's financial statements and related disclosure documents.

"Seeing our shareholders starting to exercise their warrants leading into this expiration period is a strong validation of their confidence in our business plan and our proven ability to execute against our objectives," continued Dennis Hancock. "Mountain Valley MD has zero debt and our incredibly strong cash position enables us to continue our focus on execution with minimal financial distraction."

ABOUT OTC MARKET GROUP INC

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and enable companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT DTC

DTC is the Depository Trust Company, a member of the Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law, and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. DTC provides for the shares of eligible international and U.S. companies to be electronically cleared and settled through its systems (DTC Eligibility).

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies and its Quicksol™ solubilization technology for macrocyclic lactones, to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its ground-breaking work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy. The Company's patented Quicksol™ solubilization technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones (including the drugs Ivermectin and Selamectin). MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to: its proposed listing of common shares on the OTCQB and all related matters and the exercise of unexpired warrants.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.

For further information: Dennis Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc., Telephone: 647-725-9755, Email: [email protected], www.mountainvalleymd.com