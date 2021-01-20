Mountain Valley MD Files Patent for Novel Vaccine Dose Sparing Adjuvant

MVMD immediately proceeding with selection of Contract Research Organization to conduct adjuvant IPV study

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or " MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce that it has filed a POROUS ALUMINUM NANO-STRUCTURED ADJUVANT ("PANA") patent to protect the Company's advanced work on vaccine dose sparing. The PANA patent includes a novel adjuvant that was invented with the objective to be fully compatible with current vaccine manufacturing methods, a critical element of the Company's strategy to introduce technologies that offer simplicity for partner adoption and enable cost effective solutions that can be quickly brought to market.

Adjuvants are well known pharmacological or immunological agents that improve the immune response of a vaccine. Adjuvants are added to a vaccine to boost the immune response to produce more antibodies and longer-lasting immunity, thus minimizing the dose of antigen needed.

The Company's newly invented PANA process produces a stable nano-particulate adjuvant that does not agglomerate during repeated freeze-thaw cycles, avoiding negative effects on the vaccine strength, and requires only sterile filtration versus damaging high temperature autoclaving processes (sterilization method that uses high-pressure steam) associated with micro-particulate gel-based adjuvants.

Long standing aluminum adjuvants found in the marketplace today have proven dose-sparing characteristics with vaccines such as Inactivated Polio Vaccine ("IPV") but have numerous disadvantages in both manufacturing and stability, thus limiting their relative usefulness. The Company believes its patented PANA process overcomes the limitations of traditional aluminum-based adjuvants while significantly enhancing dose sparing stability and ease of use.

"It is a reasonable scientific objective that our new dose sparing adjuvant will enable us to deliver Inactivated Polio Vaccine with the same effect as a full standard dose that is used today, but using about 20 times less of the vaccine," stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences at Mountain Valley MD. "This is a critical achievement to optimize manufacturing output and dramatically reduce costs."

The Company has worked with its key vaccinology advisor, Dr. John Clements, PHD, Emeritus Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine, to design an adjuvant IPV study to determine the exact dose sparing achievement of its patented approach. Dr. Clements has over 35 years of experience in vaccine, immunology and infectious diseases research and development.

MVMD will be proceeding immediately with the selection of a Contract Research Organization to conduct an adjuvant IPV study that compares Alhydrogel adjuvant to the Company's stable nano-particulate adjuvant by both intermuscular injection and intradermal injection immunization, evaluating the antibody responses following vaccination with fractional doses of IPV comparing delivery types with IPV alone or adjuvanted.

"MVMD's newly developed stable nano-particulate adjuvant is a critical piece of our broader vaccine technology strategy and our current focus on completely eradicating Polio," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "Linking together all of our leading project work in this space is key. Using a fraction of the Inactivated Polio Vaccine, applying advanced Quicksome™ thin film inside a vial that can be distributed completely outside of the cold chain, and administering through needleless applications is the formula to help us achieve our vision of a world without Polio".

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies and its Quicksol™ solubilization technology for macrocyclic lactones, to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its ground-breaking work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy. The Company's patented Quicksol™ solubilization technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones (including the drugs Ivermectin and Selamectin). MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to: the patentability and protection of the PANA process as well as its uses, applications and implications of use, including the effect on Polio, and related trials. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that the PANA process currently has the ability to eliminate, cure or eradicate Polio, or any other ailments or conditions, at this time.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

