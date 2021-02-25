Mountain Valley MD Confirms Quicksome™ License Agreement, first Revenues

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) (OTCQB: MVMDF) is pleased to announce that Mountain Valley MD Inc. ("Mountain Valley") has finalized and entered into a commercial license agreement with Circadian Wellness Corp. ("Circadian"), a privately held Ontario corporation that is focused on the rapidly emerging global mushroom space.

The license agreement with Circadian is based on applying MVMD's Quicksome™ technology to mushroom nutraceutical products in consideration of ongoing product royalties and an initial payment in the amount of $250,000 CAD, made up of $200,000 CAD cash and $50,000 CAD of equity shares in Circadian. The initial payment monies will be applied to formulation, product development and sample development work and represents the Company's first revenues.

MVMD has been working closely with Circadian on proprietary formulations for mushroom-infused products that achieved a significant increase in overall molecule efficacy with the Company's Quicksome™ desiccated liposome technology applied across a variety of rapid dissolve oral products. Circadian is finalizing its product plans and go-to-market strategy for a broad line of naturally derived mushroom products that will be distributed initially in North America and expanded globally in future phases.

"Embedding Mountain Valley MD's Quicksome™ technology into our unique mushroom product formulations has allowed us to create a product line that we believe will be unmatched in its efficacy in the marketplace," stated Dr. Sanjeev Goel, Chief Medical Officer at Circadian Wellness and founder of Peak Human Labs. "The initial consumer testing with our energy and sleep products has been very well received. The precision of this delivery technology allows us to build the functional mushroom business out while simultaneously pursuing a leadership position in the rapidly emerging psychedelic space."

Circadian is a privately held Ontario corporation in the business of mushroom cultivation, extraction, clinical research and development, and end-user consumer health and wellness products and retreats (www.circadianwellness.com).

"With our focus on providing our global nutraceutical, vaccine and pharmaceutical partners with unprecedented product and market advantages, we believe our partnership with Circadian Wellness is a perfect bullseye for our value proposition across the health and wellness space," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "This inroad into the rapidly growing mushroom industry timed with the broadening analyst coverage of the numerous scientific benefits of mushrooms on human health are expected to be significant for our business plan at Mountain Valley MD."

"Our ability to drive an increase in bioavailability across convenient and easy-to-use rapid dissolve oral delivery formats provides numerous product advantages that we believe will position Circadian Wellness products as the preeminent choice for consumers in the rapidly growing mushroom marketplace," stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences at Mountain Valley MD.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies and its Quicksol™ solubilization technology for macrocyclic lactones, to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its ground-breaking work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

The Company's patented Quicksol™ solubilization technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones (including the drugs Ivermectin and Selamectin). MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

ABOUT CIRCADIAN WELLNESS CORP.

Circadian Wellness Corp. focuses on mushroom farming, extraction, clinical research and development, and end-user consumer health and wellness products and retreats. Circadian Wellness believes that natural healing is about taking control of everything that goes into your body. For more company information and contact details, visit www.circadianwellness.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

For further information: Dennis Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc., Email: [email protected], www.mountainvalleymd.com

