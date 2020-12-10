Mountain Valley MD Confirms 800% Increase in Ivermectin Absorption with Solubilization Technology in Pre-Clinical Trial

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial safety pre-clinical validation of its solubilized Ivermectin technology. The trial was conducted to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the Company's recent invention which enables Ivermectin (among other drugs) to become water-soluble without the use of harmful organic solvents, improving its water solubility by nearly 5,000 times*.

The pre-clinical canine trial was conducted by a third party preclinical contract research organization ("CRO") and tested the solubilized Ivermectin via both an intramuscular injection and applied to rapid dissolve oral strips with the Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccated liposome technology compared to existing oral and subcutaneous injection solutions. The results demonstrated a significant improvement in the pharmacokinetic performance of the soluble ivermectin technology with no adverse side effects as described below.

"We now have the best pharmacokinetic data for Ivermectin in the world and the implications for both human and animal health are tremendous," stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences at Mountain Valley MD. "MVMD has succeeded in making a Nobel prize winning wonder drug even better based on overcoming its number one limitation of solubility."

Key findings:

MVMD's solubility technology delivered 800% increase in bio availability through intramuscular (IM) injection and 500% increase in bio availability through sublingual strips compared to oral tablets.

MVMD's IM injection reaches TMAX (the time to reach the maximum concentration of Ivermectin in the body) at 15 minutes compared to current commercial oral and subcutaneous forms which take between 6 and 36 hours and is well documented. The Company's sublingual strips had a TMAX of 1 hour, a 600% increase over oral tablets.

Both MVMD applications showed zero decline in CMAX (peak serum concentration that a drug achieves) over the entire 6-hour period investigated which the Company considers a very favourable indication over oral and subcutaneous forms.

Both MVMD applications show minimal pharmacokinetic variability, with IM injection at zero percent variability and sublingual strips at 5% variability compared to 40% variability for oral tablets. Variability contributes to the potential for adverse effects or not achieving the required therapeutic index.

MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that uses strictly excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

"The Ivermectin drug is being shown to be indispensable in treating endo and ectoparasites but also emerging as a leading therapeutic for COVID-19 treatments," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "The unprecedented Ivermectin intramuscular injection uptake of 15 minutes is the key to shutting down viral spreads quickly, directly contributing to the elimination of morbidity and mortality, and MVMD has created a 20-year patent around this breakthrough Ivermectin application."

The Company is proceeding immediately with an extended trial in an effort to document the relative half-life drug data over a longer period of time.

As previously reported, MVMD's patent application covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones, including Ivermectin and Selamectin, which have also been shown to be effective in the treatment of tuberculosis even with limited solubility. The Company believes its solubility technology can dramatically enhance the efficacy of both inhaled and injected Selamectin or Ivermectin providing a novel effective therapeutic for tuberculosis.

MVMD notes the testimony of Dr. Pierre Kory, a member of the Front-Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, to the US Homeland Security Committee this week, during which he referenced mounting evidence of the effectiveness of Ivermectin as a therapeutic for COVID-19. The data Dr. Kory referenced touts the ability of the drug Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19, to keep those with early symptoms from progressing to the hyper-inflammatory phase of the disease, and even to help critically ill patients recover.

Key highlights of the presentation to the US Homeland Security Committee can be found at https://vimeo.com/489156868 and the full video link is noted in the references.**

"Dr. Kory's testimony outlining evidence that Ivermectin can immediately prevent COVID-19 deaths may be a watershed moment not just for Mountain Valley MD, but for the entire world," stated Dennis Hancock. "Watching that commentary was such a validation of the important work our team is doing and the immediate impact our technology can have on global human and animal health."

