Mountain Valley MD Achieves Solubilization of Selamectin, Files Trademark For Selactosol™

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) (OTCQB: MVMDF) is pleased to announce it has achieved a water solubilized selamectin product using its patent-pending Quicksol™ technology. To date, selamectin was considered a virtually water insoluble molecule with tremendous potential in treating parasitic infestations in husbandry and companion animals, as well as mycobacterium-based infections including Buruli Ulcer, Leprosy and Tuberculosis.

MVMD scientists successfully solubilized selamectin at 15mg/ml into a water solution without any organic solvents, which it believes is a critical achievement to allow formulation into topical application creams, oral rapid dissolve sublingual tablets, and injectable applications.

"We continue to accelerate our focus and efforts on solving the most significant human and husbandry animal health problems facing our global population," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "We are very optimistic that this breakthrough on selamectin will help MVMD pursue near term licensing and commercialization opportunities consistent with our business plan."

The Company has filed for trademark protection under the brand name Selactosol™ to support its continuing work within the Quicksol™ line of water solubilized macro-cyclic lactones. The Company has focused its initial efforts on already approved macro-cyclic lactones given its belief that they will yield the broadest commercialization opportunities in the shortest period of time.

Having successfully applied the Quicksol™ solubilization technique to the selamectin drug, MVMD will now proceed to formulate Selactosol™ 1.5% for preclinical evaluation trials of mycobacterium-based infections such as Buruli Ulcer, Leprosy and Tuberculosis.

"We believe this discovery to be a breakthrough that will enable the efficacy needed to treat respiratory infections such as tuberculosis by enabling the drug deposition into the airways and lungs through injections, aerosol formulations and pulmonary delivery," stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences at Mountain Valley MD. "We are anxiously looking forward to proving the efficacy of this breakthrough in multi-drug and extended drug resistant strains of tuberculosis."

Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial infection that can spread through the air and is a global disease found in every country in the world. According to the non-profit organization TB Alliance, it is the leading infectious cause of death worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates that 1.8 billion people - close to one quarter of the world's population - are infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb), the bacteria that causes TB. In 2020, 10 million fell ill from TB and 1.4 million died – a rate of death of 3,836 people per day. The global economic cost of TB is estimated to reach over 16 trillion dollars by the year 2050*.

As the Company's strategy is to license its intellectual property to global pharmaceutical, vaccine and nutraceutical third parties, MVMD believes this discovery provides additional advantages to potential licensees as it may enable them to obtain global regulatory approvals more quickly based on there being fewer approval steps required for immediate applications in human and animal dosing.

MVMD previously filed a patent application to cover all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones, including ivermectin and selamectin, which have also been shown to be effective in the treatment of tuberculosis in vitro studies even with limited solubility. The Company believes its solubility technology will dramatically enhance the efficacy of selamectin and expand its treatment opportunities.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that selamectin, in solubilized form or otherwise, in the form of Selactosol™ or otherwise, has or will have the ability to eliminate, cure or eradicate TB or any other ailments or conditions, at this time.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies and its Quicksol™ solubilization technology for macrocyclic lactones, to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its ground-breaking work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

The Company's patented Quicksol™ solubilization technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones (including the drugs Ivermectin and Selamectin). MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

