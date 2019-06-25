Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuart Brown, President & CEO, Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate 20 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Mountain Province Diamonds is a Canadian diamond mining company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. In joint venture with De Beers Canada, Mountain Province operates in the Gahcho Kué mine, located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 22, 1999.