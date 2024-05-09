Mountain Province Diamonds Announces First Quarter Financial Results for 2024

TSX and OTC: MPVD

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("the Quarter" or "Q1 2024") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2024

938,000 carats sold, with total proceeds of $89.4 million ( US$66.1 million ) at an average realised value of $95 per carat (US$70) .

( ) at an average realised value of per carat . Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $50.0 million .

of . Earnings from mine operations of $30.4 million .

. Net income of $6.8 million or $0.03 basic and diluted earnings per share2.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" at the end of the news release for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for First Quarter 2024

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)

805,557 ore tonnes treated, a 5% increase relative to Q1 2023, (Q1 2023: 766,786 tonnes treated;)

1,264,887 carats recovered, 4% lower than the comparable quarter (Q1 2023: 1,319,603 carats)

Average grade of 1.57 carats per tonne, a 9% decrease relative to Q1 2023 (1.72 carats per tonne)

Cost per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping of $56 /carat, and cost per tonne processed, including capitalized stripping of $88 /tonne.

Sales Highlights for First Quarter 2024

As previously released, during the first quarter 938,000 carats were sold for total proceeds of $89.4 million (US$66.1 million), resulting in an average value of $95 per carat (US$70 per carat). These results compare to Q1 2023 when 961,024 carats were sold for total proceeds of $128.7 million (US$95.0 million), resulting in an average price of $134 per carat (US$99 per carat).

Mark Wall, the Company's President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Quarter 1 was a strong quarter for ore tonnes mined and ore tonnes treated. The processing plant continues to operate well following the 2023 improvement work. The grade from the mine was below expectations in March which led to slightly lower carat production when compared with Q1, 2023. We are reviewing the mine plan both for grade performance as well as potential opportunities to bring additional production into the Life of Mine plan. We have engaged an engineering firm to undertake this work and we plan to be able to provide an update to the market towards the end of Q2, 2024 on the results.

We are continuing to work on production and cost optimization as well as reviewing opportunities to enhance the value of Canadian provenance in the global diamond market."

Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes key operating statistics for the Gahcho Kué Mine in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.



Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Three months ended

March 31, 2023 GK operating data





Mining





*Ore tonnes mined kilo tonnes 1,947 428 *Waste tonnes mined kilo tonnes 5,938 8,507 *Total tonnes mined kilo tonnes 7,885 8,935 *Ore in stockpile kilo tonnes 3,458 1,420 Processing





*Ore tonnes processed kilo tonnes 806 767 *Average plant throughput tonnes per day 8,857 8,247 *Average diamond recovery carats per tonne 1.57 1.72 *Diamonds recovered 000's carats 1,265 1,320 Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province 000's carats 620 647 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping ** $ 51 99 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping** $ 88 155 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping** $ 33 58 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping** $ 56 90 Sales





Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province*** 000's carats 938 961 Average diamond sales price per carat US $ 70 $ 99

* at 100% interest in the Gahcho Kué Mine **See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" at the end of the news release for explanation and reconciliation. ***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process

Financial Performance

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Sales $ 89,438 128,657 Carats sold 000's carats 938 961 Average price per carat sold $/carat 95 134 Cost of sales per carat* $/carat 63 85 Earnings from mine operations per carat $ 32 49 Earnings from mine operations % 34 % 37 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 3,542 4,007 Operating income $ 26,760 41,091 Net income for the period $ 6,864 28,224 Basic earnings per share $ 0.03 0.13 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 0.13

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures

This news release refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered", both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced in order to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net income on the condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income:



Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Net income for the period $ 6,864 $ 28,224 Add/deduct:



Non-cash depreciation and depletion 22,104 25,318 Share-based payment expense 242 340 Fair value gain of warrants (541) (146) Gain on lease (55) - Finance expenses 10,337 10,161 Derivative losses 2,340 1,065 Deferred income taxes 2,325 1,820 Current income taxes 150 750 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 6,187 645 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 49,953 $ 68,177 Sales 89,438 128,657 Adjusted EBITDA margin 56 % 53 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Cost of sales production costs $ 32,728 49,116 Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments $ (12,393) (11,835) Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping $ 20,335 37,281 Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping $ 34,927 58,241 Tonnes processed kilo tonnes 395 376 Carats recovered 000's carats 620 647 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping $ 51 99 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping $ 88 155 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping $ 33 58 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping $ 56 90

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63/carat, at February 2019. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140/ct, at February 2019. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75/carat, at February 2019. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Dan Johnson, P.Eng., a director of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operational hazards, including possible disruption due to pandemic such as COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-isolation protocols and business and operations, estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the development of operation hazards which could arise in relation to COVID-19, including, but not limited to protocols which may be adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any impact of such protocols on Mountain Province's business and operations, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province. Under its current note and revolving credit facilities Mountain Province is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

