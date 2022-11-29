Mountain Capital Corp. Launches "Mountain Digital", an All-in-One Investor Lead Generating Engine for Public Companies

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Mountain Capital Corp. ("MCC" or the "Company"), a capital markets advisory and digital marketing firm, is pleased to announce the launch of Mountain Digital, a new, powerful and fully managed digital marketing and lead generating engine designed to assist publicly traded companies with increasing their investor base, improving their liquidity and broadcasting their stories to thousands of new investors every day. For the first time, nearly every aspect of digital marketing – from pay-per-click and programmatic advertisements to social media, video and e-mail/SMS campaigns – has been brought together in one offering.

Mountain Digital is managed by a team of capital markets, marketing and copy writing experts to seamlessly deliver a 'one stop shop' experience for publicly traded companies. Every digital tool is deployed synergistically to create a cost-effective investor lead generation engine, which MCC believes is currently unrivaled in the marketplace.

MCC believes that Mountain Digital can significantly outperform the other digital marketing solutions currently being offered across the industry by bringing an entire suite of platforms, digital marketing tools and industry leading copy writing, design, capital markets and marketing veterans in-house. Our aim is to protect our clients' capital while delivering best-in-class marketing performance and ROI.

Mountain Digital's dynamic campaigns are managed under one roof, with a single point of contact for each client, allowing for an easy onboarding experience. They include fully compliant content; professional advertorial write-ups (editorials, landing pages and e-mail copy); video interviews; ad copy; low-cost yet high-quality lead generation; graphic design and integration on social media; programmatic advertising; analytics; and more.

Bookings

MCC is currently accepting a limited number of bookings for the first quarter of 2023. Interested parties can send an email to [email protected] in order to get the conversation started and schedule a meeting to better understand how MCC can help a public company best achieve its investor outreach goals. Potential clients should note that onboarding a campaign could take up to four weeks, depending on the complexity of the campaign or the client's needs.

Visit www.MountainDigital.net to learn more.

About Mountain Capital Corp.

MCC is a capital markets advisory and digital marketing firm offering highly optimized and fully managed digital marketing and capital markets solutions for publicly traded companies listed in North America. Mountain Digital, the Company's proprietary investor awareness and lead generation engine, has brought social media, search, banner, video and e-mail advertising together to deliver a seamless, cost effective investor lead generating campaign. The Company's campaigns are underpinned by industry leading financial copy writing, design and capital markets talent.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to planned updates and statements relating to the Company's business and corporate plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of MCC. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and MCC does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

For further information: Email: [email protected], Web: www.mountaindigital.net, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rampitup-at-mountain-digital/