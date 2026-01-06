Motorola Unveils razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition: A Celebration of Unity, Craftsmanship, and Football

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Motorola announces the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition, a bold new expression of design and purpose that brings the spirit of the FIFA World Cup™ directly into the hands of fans, players, and creators. This device showcases how Motorola-- the Official Smartphone Partner of the FIFA World Cup™ 2026 -- is redefining what it means to connect through sport, technology, and culture. Beginning in February, fans can celebrate their excitement for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™ with this special edition device as it becomes available exclusively through motorola.com and Verizon during its introductory month, followed by wider retail availability.

As part of the Collections by Motorola series, the razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition is designed as a modern collectible that celebrates togetherness on a global stage. Inspired by the tournament's Official Brand, the back cover features geometric shapes and fluid motion that capture the energy, inclusivity, and momentum of the tournament. Created with multicolor graphics on a soft-touch vegan leather surface, the pattern flows across the foldable form to create a unified, continuous design.

Bright, confident, and full of life, the device's bold green shade embodies the spirit of the game, evoking the playing field where passion and possibility come alive. It channels growth, renewal, and unstoppable momentum -- capturing the same energy that ignites fans around the world and fuels every match, every goal, every moment of triumph.

Built to meet the moment, the razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition delivers the same powerful features and iconic design that fans already love: an intelligent external display for staying connected on the go, an AI-powered camera system perfect for capturing every unforgettable match-day moment, and moto ai for smarter experiences. Its titanium-reinforced hinge with IP48 protection1 ensures durability through every celebration, while the 4500mAh battery keeps fans powered from kickoff to the final whistle.2 It's the ultimate companion for the world's biggest stage.

Additionally, this device includes FIFA-inspired personalization options that bring users closer than ever to the action. This includes exclusive wallpapers and a ringtone of the official tournament theme that allow users to put their FIFA fandom on full display, and a FIFA Watermark that fans can add to the bottom of their photos, enabling them to personalize their FIFA World Cup™ memories and create unique content to share on their social feeds.

Motorola's partnership with FIFA marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to deliver meaningful technology. As the official smartphone provider for the FIFA World Cup™, Motorola will supply devices that support tournament operations and enable content capture and collaboration.

"As a global brand with deep roots in communities around the world, we're honored to be named FIFA's smartphone partner for 2026," said Rudi Kalil, President, North America at Motorola. "We've created a device that brings fans closer to the game than ever before. The motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition combines iconic design with cutting-edge connectivity to make football more engaging, accessible, and immersive."

Availability

In the United States, Verizon will serve as the exclusive North American carrier partner for the new motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition, available at both Verizon and Total Wireless starting February 12. Universally unlocked models will also be available on motorola.com on February 12 and will expand to Amazon.com in the coming months (MSRP: $699.99).3

In Canada, the new motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition will be available starting February 12 at motorola.ca (MSRP: $999.99).

