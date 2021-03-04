Motion Recruitment Partners Expands Portfolio into Federal Tech Consulting with Acquisition of The Goal

"The Goal... will be taking us on an exciting new journey into Tech Consulting within the Federal marketplace." Tweet this

"The Goal's leadership team has an incredible reputation and has built a truly impressive business. They will be taking us on an exciting new journey into Tech Consulting within the massive Federal marketplace," said Beth Gilfeather, CEO of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC. "With a strong focus on tech talent markets such as SAAS, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation, The Goal is well positioned for the future as we see significant growth in all of these areas."

"The timing could not have been better. The Goal is in a heavy growth phase with several new large-scale wins and the inevitability of the marketplace surge this year. We feel we have the exact right partner to help us scale in Motion with their extensive and proven organic growth story," said Mark Simons, CEO & Founder of The Goal. "Most importantly we wanted a cultural match, and we are pleased to have found the Motion team, which shares our core values and beliefs."

About Motion Recruitment Partners

Established in 1989, Motion Recruitment Partners LLC is parent company to a group of leading global talent solution providers. Motion Recruitment provides IT Staffing & Managed Solutions across North America for Contract and Direct Hire needs as well as organizes the 'Tech in Motion' tech networking and award series. Sevenstep provides Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Talent Data Analytics, and Employment Branding solutions to large scale employers across the globe.

About The Goal

Established in 2002, The Goal is a North American leader in Tech Consulting and IT Teaming Partnerships within the Healthcare, Civilian, and Defense sectors of the Federal marketplace. Specializing in complex mission-critical projects, The Goal's demonstrated areas of expertise include: SAAS, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, and IT Modernization.

For more information, visit:

