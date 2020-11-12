Motif Labs Inks Manufacturing Agreement With Popular U.S.-Based Cannabis Brand Spherex

Leading with Pax Labs® Technology, Agreement Includes 23 Product SKUs Across Two Vaporizer Hardware Platforms, with Initial Order Volume of up to 50,000 Units

AYLMER, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Motif Labs , a Canadian licensed producer (LP) of cannabis extract products, and United States-based Spherex , a leading infused-product innovator, have agreed to terms for bringing the successful line of Spherex vaporizer products to market in Canada. The products consist of highly purified THC and CBD distillate cannabis extracts, mixed with a proprietary blend of naturally derived terpenes, in pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and pods.

The agreement covers up to 23 product SKUs across two vaporizer hardware platforms, including the award-winning PAX® ERA® closed-loop vaporizer system by PAX Labs, a recognized leader in the category for quality, transparency and consistency. Motif Labs will be just the seventh LP to fill PAX ERA pods in Canada, which it will do as a contract manufacturer of Colorado-based Spherex' partnership with PAX. Products will initially launch in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, with additional provinces added throughout 2021. The PAX ERA technology provides consumers with easy access to manufacturing insights, cannabinoid and terpene profiles, and product testing information.

"Spherex has built a successful and trusted brand in a highly competitive U.S. market, and we are excited to work with their talented team on bringing these unique and differentiated products to market in Canada," said Ian Haase, Founder and CEO of Motif Labs. "This agreement is the culmination of a longstanding relationship. Spherex has been a supporter of Motif since day one, and their international growth is an incredible opportunity for both companies."

"In any brand licensing venture, the quality of the team is what usually determines success," said Niccolo Aieta, Spherex Founder and CTO. "The operational and executive teams Motif Labs has put in place are simply the best, and we look forward to the growth of this partnership."

"With a strong track record of shared success in key U.S. markets, we're excited to bring Spherex' products for the PAX ERA and ERA PRO to market in Canada," said Tim Pellerin, GM Canada & International at PAX Labs. "This marks our first U.S.-based brand partner to launch in the country, and with Motif Labs in the assortment, we have no doubt that this partnership will deliver the premium, best-in-class products our customers want."

About Motif Labs

Motif Labs is a specialized cannabis extraction and processing facility located in Southwestern Ontario. Motif operates as a business-to-business enterprise, offering toll processing, contract manufacturing and white labeling services to other licensed producers (LPs) and third-party brands. Founded by a team of scientists and engineers, Motif prides itself on the core values of integrity, collaboration and quality. For more information, visit MotifLabs.ca

About Spherex

Founded in 2015, Spherex is one of the leading producers of cannabis oil for vaporizer cartridges, dablicators and infused products. Created with innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex' high-quality distillate comes in 10 all-natural terpene profiles for a flavorful experience. For more information, visit: WeAreSpherex.com

