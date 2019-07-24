Mosaic Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

CALGARY, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Mosaic Capital Corporation ("Mosaic") (TSX-V Symbols: M and M.DB) intends to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET.

All interested parties are invited to join the conference call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 from within Canada or the U.S. or 403-532-5601 from Calgary or internationally, then entering the participant Code 63121#. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A recording of the conference call will be made available on Mosaic's website - https://mosaiccapitalcorp.com/

ABOUT MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION

Mosaic is a Canadian investment company that owns a portfolio of established businesses which span a diverse range of industries and geographies. Mosaic's strategy is to create long-term value for its shareholders through accretive acquisitions, long-term portfolio ownership, sustained cash flows and organic portfolio growth. Mosaic achieves its objectives by maintaining financial discipline, acquiring businesses at attractive valuations, performing extensive acquisition due diligence, utilizing optimal transaction structuring and working closely with subsidiary businesses after acquisition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mosaic Capital Corporation

For further information: Cam Deller, Vice President, Corporate Development, Mosaic Capital Corporation, 400, 2424 - 4th Street SW, Calgary, AB T2S 2T4, T: (403) 930-6576, E: cdeller@mosaiccapitalcorp.com, www.mosaiccapitalcorp.com

Related Links

http://www.mosaiccapitalcorp.com

