Mosaic Announces Strategic Integration with S&P Capital IQ Data to Streamline Public-to-Private Deal Modeling

With this integration, dealmakers can now accelerate their deal idea generation processes by completing in minutes what used to take hours in legacy, spreadsheet-based workflows. Mosaic's innovative platform, already renowned for its precision and efficiency in deal modeling, is now further enhanced by S&P Capital IQ's high-quality data, enabling faster, more accurate insights for better-informed investment decisions.

"Mosaic's integration with S&P Capital IQ data represents a major leap forward in analytical capacity and capability for our shared customers," said Ian Gutwinski, Founder & CEO of Mosaic. "By combining the advanced modeling capabilities of Mosaic with Capital IQ's trusted data, we're able to offer an unparalleled solution for transaction screening and analysis, reducing time spent on manual data collection and allowing users to focus on high-impact assumptions around a deal's base case forecast, capitalization and exit."

This integration aligns with Mosaic's mission to empower financial professionals with cutting-edge tools that simplify complex financial transactions, offering greater speed and accuracy in a competitive market. With S&P Capital IQ's data now available within Mosaic's platform, users can now screen new opportunities with a level of agility previously unattainable.

For more information on the Mosaic platform and the new S&P Capital IQ integration, visit https://mosaic.pe/platform-updates

About Investor Technology Group, Inc. (doing business as Mosaic):

Investor Technology Group is digitizing the private equity front office through its pioneering Digital Deal Modeling™ platform, Mosaic.

Thousands of the world's best investment professionals at firms managing over half a trillion of assets including Warburg Pincus, CVC, New Mountain Capital, Bridgepoint, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, The Riverside Company, and many more leverage the Mosaic platform to efficiently screen a world of opportunity and identify the handful of investments worthy of their portfolios.

By combining our founding team's deep sector expertise with cutting edge digital technologies – and the collective intelligence of our pioneering user base – we're building the future of private equity. To be a part of that future, visit Mosaic.pe or contact [email protected].

