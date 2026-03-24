Mortgage Industry Veteran Doug Adlam Launches "Altitude 2026", a Transformative Leadership Summit in Muskoka, Ontario

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Adlam Innovations introduces Altitude 2026, a 2.5-day immersive leadership event designed to convene Canada's top mortgage professionals to be the next generation of changemakers.

Taking place April 29 to May 1, 2026, at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Altitude is designed for elite mortgage brokers, brokerage owners, and industry visionaries who are looking to evolve and change their perspectives; expanding from local to global thinking, shifting from reacting to market change to shaping it, and moving beyond survival toward building resilient, future-ready businesses.

"The mortgage industry has been operating inside its own echo chamber for far too long," said Doug Adlam, Founder of Adlam Innovations and Altitude. "If we want to see stronger, more scalable mortgage businesses--and a healthier channel overall--we need to look beyond our ecosystem and learn from the strategies driving scale and innovation across other industries and global markets."

The summit features a rich agenda that aims to connect, immerse and transform, including:

"Maple Financial pairs deep market expertise with smarter execution and a broader product suite to help brokers solve more files with confidence," discussed Dan Webster, President of Maple Financial and presenting partner of Altitude. "That's why we're proud to support Altitude -- a forum for conversations around growth, leadership, and innovation that are shaping a more forward-thinking mortgage industry."

The 2.5-day event blends together structured and experiential learning, helping build strategic clarity and meaningful industry connections, all in a setting designed for focus and reflection. With a limited number of attendees and an emphasis on high-caliber participation, the summit aims to foster deeper conversations and long-term partnerships.

Registration to Altitude 2026 is now open, with limited availability. Attendees may also access preferred hotel rates through April 2, 2026.

Summit Supporters

Altitude 2026 is proudly presented by Maple Financial, and supported by its Summit Partners including BMO, CMLS, Equitable Bank, Glasslake Funding, HomeEquity Bank, Keystone MIC, Magenta Capital Corporation, Manulife Mortgage Protection Plan, UnionLink Mortgage and Wealth One Bank of Canada.

About Adlam Innovations

Adlam Innovations is a modern strategic powerhouse that helps ambitious leaders trade the daily grind for institutional scale. We connect elite finance and fintech professionals with the innovative systems and collaborative environments needed to architect durable businesses and dominate their markets.

SOURCE Adlam Innovations

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact: Doug Adlam - [email protected]